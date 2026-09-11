One Key Question Facing Every Central Division NHL Team Heading Into 2026-27

As part of a short series on TheHockeyNews.com, we're identifying a key question for each NHL team heading into the 2026-27 season. In this file, we're focused on the Central Division teams.
We’ve reached the end of summer and the NHL’s 2026 off-season is basically over.
While most teams tried addressing their key issues this summer, there are still questions for each franchise that have yet to be answered. Whether it’s roster spot competition, coaching staffs under the gun, or other issues, teams will be trying to avoid potential pitfalls which could sink their season.
As part of a brief series here on TheHockeyNews.com, we’re focusing on each division and what a key question is for every team at the start of the new season. Today's focus is on the Central Division.
In alphabetical order, here are the Central’s key questions:
Chicago Blackhawks
Key Question: Will prized off-season addition Bowen Byram live up to his hefty price tag?
The Blackhawks could’ve used the their fourth-overall pick to acquire any one of defensemen Carson Carels, Daxon Rudolph, Keaton Verhoeff or Chase Reid. Instead, they traded the pick to the Buffalo Sabres for Byram.
While Byram’s brand new contract extension doesn’t begin until 2027-28, the extension’s optics means he’ll be expected to be a major difference-maker right away.
Byram posted a career-high 11 goals and 42 points in 82 games last season, but he’ll be under the microscope out of the gate in Chicago. He’s now a top-pair blueliner in a way he wasn’t in Buffalo or with the Colorado Avalanche, and if his numbers don’t look at least as good as they did with the Sabres, Byram will hear it from Blackhawks fans.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche were the NHL’s most-dominant regular-season team last year, but then-GM Chris MacFarland departed to run the Nashville Predators, leading to Joe Sakic returning as GM.
Sakic made few moves this summer, but Colorado earned the right to run it back. However, it’s apparent the Avalanche have been largely sapped of its ability to make in-season changes the way they did in recent years when they acquired centers Nazem Kadri and Brock Nelson.
Because of their more recent moves, the Avs have only one first-round draft pick in the next three drafts (which won’t come until 2029), and they’ve also traded a second-rounder. Consequently, Sakic has little trade capital – and while they’re one of the league’s deeper teams, Colorado could be stuck with its roster, for better or worse.
Dallas Stars
Key Question: Is this the season the heat gets turned up on Stars goalie Jake Oettinger?
Ex-Dallas coach Peter DeBoer was lambasted for criticizing Oettinger following the 2024-25 Stanley Cup playoffs, but he wasn’t exactly wrong.
Last season certainly confirmed suspicions of worry about the Stars’ netminding, as Oettinger posted an .899 save percentage in 54 games. In the post-season against the Minnesota Wild, Oettinger’s SP fell to .893. Not ideal.
Oettinger has seven seasons left on his contract, and it’s next-to-impossible that Stars GM Jim Nill gives up on him. Dallas needs a big season from all their players this coming year, but if Oettinger doesn’t rebound, there will be big questions to ask.
Minnesota Wild
Key Question: How will the saga of star defenseman Quinn Hughes play out?
Guerin consummated 2025-26’s biggest trade when he landed Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks, paying a massive price in the trade. But the gamble Guerin took was that Hughes is scheduled to be a UFA at the end of this season, and there have long been rumors Hughes wants to play with brothers Luke and Jack in New Jersey.
While the Wild have $45.9-million in cap space next summer, the fact they haven’t extended Quinn Hughes is worrisome for Minnesota fans. Hughes can name his price, but if he doesn’t re-sign, Guerin can’t use him as a rental.
Sometimes big gambles pay off as hoped, and sometimes they don’t. But should Hughes leave, Guerin must demand a huge price for him.
Nashville Predators
Key Question: How much time does Predators coach Andrew Brunette have to steer this Preds team to success?
With MacFarland taking power in Nashville, it’s only natural he’d want his own pick behind the Predators’ bench. However, MacFarland has decided to start the season with Brunette, while giving him a majorly-improved roster.
If Nashville struggles for any long stretch, MacFarland will almost assuredly ditch Brunette and install his own coach. Perhaps that coach is only a temporary replacement and the Preds enter next summer with a bigger group of coaching applicants.
But Brunette is facing serious pressure to produce positive results, and if he doesn’t deliver, he won’t be Predators coach for much longer.
St. Louis Blues
Key Question: Will new GM Alexander Steen deal goalie Jordan Binnington, or sign him to a contract extension?
The Blues won a Cup with Binnington in 2018-19, and while his individual numbers have tanked since then, he has an excellent resume that includes a Four Nations Face-Off victory.
Binnington's pedigree will attract many teams seeking a netminding upgrade, especially now that he’s entering the final season of his contract. But there's still a chance Steen retains his services at a cheaper salary.
Either way, Binnington will be a steady target of speculation, and Steen’s decision about his future could reshape the Blues or give fellow goalie Joel Hofer the same tandem-mate for the foreseeable future.
Utah Mammoth
Key Question: Can the Mammoth’s off-season improvements elevate them to a top-three spot in the Central Division?
Utah GM Bill Armstrong has been meticulously constructing the Mammoth’s roster, and this summer, he added a pair of veteran forwards who instantly change the organization’s chemistry – former New York Islanders captain Anders Lee, and longtime New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck.
Expectations for the Mammoth have increased. Not only do they have to get back in the playoffs for the second straight year, but they should aim to challenge the Avs, Wild and Stars for a top-three spot in the Central.
Winnipeg Jets
Key Question: What will the looming departure of star goalie Connor Hellebuyck do to the Jets’ chances of returning to the playoffs?
The worst-case scenario for Winnipeg fans came to be when Hellebuyck publicly announced his demand to be traded.
Losing a superstar at the peak of his powers is going to be a devastating blow for the Jets, but if you’re Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, is it really the end of the world? We’d harbor a guess by saying 'no'.
Cheveldayoff acquired a netminder to lean on in former Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins veteran Stuart Skinner, a serviceable goaltender who can give his team a chance to win consistently. And you must think the Jets will acquire a goalie in any Hellebuyck swap.
Regardless, Winnipeg has enough above-average talent to be in the conversation for a playoff spot. They can’t let Hellebuyck’s departure be an excuse to struggle once again.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.