NHL Rumor Roundup: Connor Hellebuyck Confirms Trade Request, But Will The Jets Move Him Soon?

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck released a statement confirming he's requested a trade. Where will he want to go, what type of return would the Jets want, and how long will it take to move him?
After months of rumors about Connor Hellebuyck’s future with the Winnipeg Jets, the 33-year-old goaltender publicly confirmed that he requested a trade this spring.
Hellebuyck released a statement through his agent on Thursday. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner said that he felt it was important to make his request public with training camp approaching. He still believes that a trade was the best path forward for him and his family.
The statement came as speculation over Hellebuyck’s future with the Jets resurfaced in the rumor mill after things quieted throughout the summer. Rumors of a potential trade to the Buffalo Sabres in late June generated considerable buzz, but the deal reportedly fell through before the opening round of the 2026 NHL Draft.
Hellebuyck’s trade request probably surprised his teammates given how well he and Jets management kept it under wraps. Earlier this month, defenseman Josh Morrissey downplayed the trade rumors, saying that he hoped the All-Star goalie would be back this season, a view shared by Jets captain Adam Lowry earlier this week.
Given Hellebuyck’s status as an elite goaltender, the Jets will expect a significant return from any club interested in acquiring him. Murat Ates of The Athletic believes their biggest needs are a top-six forward (preferably a center or right wing) and a goalie to help ease Hellebuyck’s departure. He also thinks they’ll want a first-round pick in the deal.
With Hellebuyck signed through 2030-31 with an average annual value of $8.5 million, the Jets don’t have to rush into anything. It’s expected he’ll waive his no-movement clause to join a competitive American club, but there’s no indication yet which teams he’d like to join.
The Jets will want to avoid Hellebuyck’s situation turning into a headache like that of Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. The 30-year-old center also requested a trade, but only to the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers, none of whom can afford his salary and the Red Wings’ asking price.
Speaking of the Sabres, Panthers and Golden Knights, The Hockey News’ Ryan Lambert and Ates have them on their lists of potential destinations for Hellebuyck, along with the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Sabres, Hurricanes, and Golden Knights were on the list of Sportsnet’s Emily Sadler, along with the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils.
Nevertheless, the Jets might not get any suitable offers right away. That would create an awkward situation for Hellebuyck to keep playing with the Jets while management awaits a suitable return.
Hellebuyck could refuse to report to training camp next month until he’s traded. However, that could put him in breach of contract, enabling the Jets to suspend him without pay until he’s traded or reports to camp.
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