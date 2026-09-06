Vancouver Canucks Trade Chips: Where Could They Go And What Might They Land?

Boeser has been one of Vancouver’s most reliable offensive producers, posting at least 20 goals in seven of his nine NHL seasons – and he missed at least 10 percent of the season the two times he didn’t reach that plateau. So you know what you’re getting with the 29-year-old, who is making $7.25 million for the next six seasons. Boeser also has a full no-move clause right now, so Johnson would have to work with him to find a new home.