One Trade Candidate On Every Canadian NHL Team

Even though the NHL off-season is over, trade rumors are still circulating around multiple Canadian franchises.
The NHL off-season is behind us, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from spinning.
Just look at Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka and Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell, who put together a blockbuster trade on the eve of opening night that included Kirill Marchenko and Matthew Knies.
Every Canadian team enters the 2026-27 season with at least one player (some with more than one) whose name keeps surfacing in trade chatter. Whether it's a pending free agent, a cap casualty, or a star looking for a change of scenery.
Here's one trade candidate to watch on all seven Canadian clubs.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Anthony Stolarz
With Sergei Bobrovsky locked in on a three-year deal and Elvis Merzlikins (injured for now) on the roster, Anthony Stolarz might be the odd man out if and when Merzlikins is good to go. It seems unlikely for the Maple Leafs to carry three goaltenders.
In the end, Merzlikins could also be the trade piece. That said, he liked Instagram posts reporting he was being traded to Toronto. He seems excited about it.
So too, if prospect Artur Akhtyamov is waiting in the wings, Stolarz might be the Maple Leafs' most logical trade chip. He's entering the first season of a four-year, $15-million deal, but a rough 2025-26 (.893 save percentage) and a 16-team no-trade clause still leave the door open for a move if a contender needs goaltending depth.
Montreal Canadiens: Sam Montembeault
With the Canadiens out of the Marchenko trade sweepstakes, it's hard to know what they're looking for. That said, Darren Dreger recently reported he believed GM Ken Hughes had something up his sleeve. Frank Seravalli also predicted that Sam Montembeault might be the piece that goes.
With Jakub Dobes firmly cementing his role as the starting goaltender and top prospect Jacob Fowler waiting for an opportunity to shine, Montembeault has become expendable. His recent play may suggest he won't earn a huge return for the Canadiens, but out of anyone on the roster he stands out the most.
Ottawa Senators: Dylan Cozens
This was a tough one, in part because it's difficult to know where the Senators will land in the standings this season. If they’re good, no big names will be dealt. If they aren't, someone like Dylan Cozens could be of interest to teams.
Ottawa's center depth is a strength that could become a valuable trade asset. With Tim Stutzle, Shane Pinto and Cozens all under 26, one of Cozens or Pinto is the likeliest piece to move if Ottawa wants to upgrade its wings.
Calgary Flames: Morgan Frost
Morgan Frost is in the final year of his contract with the Flames and he's arguably the team's best offensive player. They'll be a market for him and as a pending UFA on a rebuilding team, it puts him squarely in trade rumors.
He's coming off a career year with 22 goals and 43 points, and Montreal has already been mentioned as a potential suitor. At $4.3 million, he's a bargain add for a contender.
Winnipeg Jets: Connor Hellebuyck
Connor Hellebuyck has remained a fixture on trade boards throughout the summer and into September, continuing to draw media speculation as one of the league's most talked-about names. The Carolina Hurricanes seem like the most logical fit, although the Buffalo Sabres have been around this too.
Hellebuyck wants out. The Jets are open to moving him. The latter needs the right trade return for the deal to make sense. It’s slow-moving because of the ask.
Edmonton Oilers: Mattias Janmark
Mattias Janmark carries a modest salary and a no-trade clause, but his future on this Oilers team is a real question mark. Edmonton insiders have pointed to him as a likely trade piece as the Oilers look to create cap space with the team they have.
Much of this will depend on how successful the Oilers penalty kill is early in the season. If it's good, Janmark is a piece the Oilers can afford to move. If it’s bad, the organization may see him as someone worth hanging onto.
Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson
Elias Pettersson has been at the center of trade rumors for months, with reports suggesting he needs a change of scenery. Nothing has materialized yet, but his name hasn't gone quiet.
This is a star player that has been linked to the Los Angeles Kings and the Canucks are a team in transition. If the Kings (or any team) are willing to take his full contract, he’s a likely trade piece.
Easier to move because of his AAV is Jake DeBrusk. He's the kind of player teams have time for and he’s the more affordable option, despite not having the high-end ceiling Pettersson does.
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