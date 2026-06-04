Opinion: Dylan Larkin's Reported Trade Request Shouldn't Surprise Red Wings

It is unacceptable that the Red Wings were in a playoff spot for most of the season, even battling for the top spot in the Atlantic Division right before the Olympics, and still somehow missed the playoffs. In 2024-25, they were in a playoff spot by the 4 Nations Face-Off break and fell out. Even in 2023-24, the Wings were in a playoff spot by the trade deadline and ultimately missed out by a tiebreaker.