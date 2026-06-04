Three Potential Trade Fits For Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Let's look at three teams that could target him.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Thursday that Larkin has requested a trade from the Red Wings. Friedman noted that Larkin, agent Pat Brisson and Red Wings GM-executive vice-president would not comment, but multiple sources said Larkin made the request recently.
The 29-year-old had 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games this season. He's reached 70 points three times in his career.
With Larkin being a proven first-line center in his prime and locked up for the next five years at an $8.7-million cap hit, he will generate a ton of interest. These types of players don't hit the NHL's trade market often.
Let's look at three potential trade fits for Larkin, assuming he is willing to waive his no-trade clause to join them.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens made it to the Eastern Conference final before the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated them in five games.
Montreal's long been rumored to be targeting a No. 2 center, since Kirby Dach has struggled with injury issues and subpar offense. The Canadiens acquired Phillip Danault earlier in the season, but besides posting 10 points in 19 playoff games, his scoring hasn't been at the level of a top-two center.
The Canadiens were rumored to be interested in center Vincent Trocheck from the New York Rangers, but now that Larkin is available, they could try to land the big fish.
If the Canadiens acquired Larkin, he would give them an outstanding one-two punch down the middle with captain Nick Suzuki.
Montreal is also projected to have nearly $11 million, but the team has four pending RFAs and one pending UFA. If the Habs are to get Larkin, they may have to clear some cap space to do so. That could happen naturally if the Red Wings want a top-two center or forward in return.
The Canadiens are just becoming legitimate contenders. If they acquire Larkin, they could even be in the Cup conversation. That should entice Larkin to consider waiving his no-trade clause.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers took a nice step in the right direction this season by making it to the second round of the playoffs.
However, if they hope to continue to improve, they desperately need to add another center to one of the top two lines. Trevor Zegras had an admirable season with 26 goals and 67 points in 81 games, but that's just not good enough for a No. 1 center.
That means the Flyers are another clear potential fit for Larkin.
The idea of Larkin forming a line with Travis Konecny is very intriguing, considering Konecny could challenge his career-high 76 points set in 2024-25 with a more proven playmaker down the middle. The Flyers could even have Zegras and Larkin on the same power-play unit.
However, Larkin could also be a great center and linemate for the Flyers' top prospect, Porter Martone.
With nearly $37.5 million of projected cap space, the Flyers should have no problem affording Larkin's cap hit.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild's biggest need is a star center, so don't be surprised if they are among the top suitors for Larkin this summer. He would immediately be their best center if acquired and would be a major pickup for a Wild club that is in its Stanley Cup window.
Larkin also has a connection with Wild GM Bill Guerin, who picked him for Team USA's gold-medal-winning roster at the 2026 Olympics.
It is no secret that Guerin likes Larkin's play and likes to make big splashes, considering he acquired Quinn Hughes this season and re-signed Kirill Kaprizov to a record-breaking eight-year, $136-million contract.
The Wild are projected to have about $12.8 million in cap space, with eight pending UFAs and two pending RFAs. Hughes can also sign a contract extension as soon as July 1.
It will be difficult to bring on Larkin without clearing some cap space if Guerin wants to have Kaprizov, Hughes and Larkin on the team long-term. The Wild also traded some of their top youngsters to the Vancouver Canucks in the trade for Hughes. For those reasons, the Wild may have to make a bold hockey trade that involves current players if they are to convince Yzerman to make a move.
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