Opinion: Golden Knights GM Made The Unprecedented Bruce Cassidy Situation Worse

thehockeynews.com McCrimmon Addresses NHL Upholding Punishment Ahead of Western Conference Finals DENVER, May 19th, 2026— The Vegas Golden Knights have been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the last few days. On Thursday, they beat the Anaheim Ducks in six games, punching their ticket to the Western Conference Finals for the fifth time in nine seasons. That’s what should have been the story– the decisive victory, and the unparalleled level of success marked by their 76th postseason win in nine years.