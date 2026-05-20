McCrimmon Addresses NHL Upholding Punishment Ahead of Western Conference Finals

“We missed that opportunity by not having John available to do postgame,” continued McCrimmon. “That’s on John for failing to do that; that’s on me as the general manager of the hockey club. That’s not at the feet of our comms people, who made other arrangements with each of you to accommodate the tight quarters in and around our dressing room postgame. We have no explanation other than to say we were wrong and to assure you that it will not happen again.