Opinion: Marchenko's Return For Maple Leafs Will Provide Major Boost, But Won't Solve Everything
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 5:11 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 5:11 PM
While Kirill Marchenko won't solve all of the Toronto Maple Leafs' problems, bringing him back will certainly give the team an offensive boost when they need it most.
The 26-year-old found himself in a new jersey just one day before the 2026-27 regular season began after he was dealt by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Then he signed a massive $75-million extension before even finding a place to live in Toronto.
After finding immediate success with his new club (six goals and 14 points in 14 games), he was sidelined for 12 games with a lower-body injury. His new team proceeded to go 2-9-1 in his absence.
The good news for the Maple Leafs is that Marchenko is back and ready to play Friday, against the Boston Bruins. But let's be clear: he's not going to magically make the Buds into a winning machine.
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Good teams don't go 1-9-0 because they've been without one injured star player.
The Colorado Avalanche were fine without Cale Makar and continue to win without Nathan MacKinnon. The Montreal Canadiens have been without Ivan Demidov, Mike Matheson, and multiple other players at different points through the start of the season and find ways to churn out victories.
That said, the Maple Leafs definitely will benefit from Marchenko's return. We're talking about an elite skater who's 6-foot-3, is producing at a point-per-game pace and a first-line force.
thehockeynews.com'I'm Healthy And Ready To Go': Kirill Marchenko, Colton Sissons Reveal They're On the Verge Of Returning To Maple Leafs LineupWith Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons fully returning to practice on Wednesday, they appear to be on the verge of returning to the lineup for Friday against the Boston Bruins.
It's also the domino effect of Marchenko's return that will make life significantly easier for many of Toronto's other players. He elevates the power play as another legitimate shooting option, while at 5-on-5 the rest of forward group sorts out a lot better, even if head coach Jim Hiller chooses different looks.
Marchenko is likely to give the Maple Leafs a shot in the arm, but if Toronto's structural breakdowns continue to the same degree we've seen in their losing skid, the losing is going to continue.
The Maple Leafs need smarter play from just about everyone in the lineup, and Marchenko isn't a perfect player, either. If Hiller is going to save his job, he's going to require buy-in from his first-liners through his fourth-liners and his entire defense corps.
While Marchenko is a crucial piece of the puzzle and a catalyst for a far better Maple Leafs offense, there are still things that have to be fixed, and there are others (hello, William Nylander) who have to minimize, if not completely eliminate their mental miscues.
If Marchenko remains a point-per-game player upon his return to action, he’s going to take the harsh glare of the spotlight off Nylander and allow him to find a stronger all-around game, that will be welcomed by Hiller and GM John Chayka.
The Russian winger has the ability to be a needle-mover and a difference-maker, and while the Maple Leafs in general aren't going to morph into a leviathan because of one player – any player – Marchenko's addition can't help but be a good thing.
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