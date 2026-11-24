The Islanders pushed the pace early and made it feel like it was going to be another long night at the office for Toronto. They outshot the Leafs 15-6 in the first period and took a 1-0 lead on Duclair’s goal at 3:12. Barzal made it 2-0 at 6:55 of the second. Stolarz made a series of big saves in that stretch to keep the deficit at two, including several from close range, matching Vezina-caliber netminder Ilya Sorokin at the other end.