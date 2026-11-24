Toronto Maple Leafs
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Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2026 12:01 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 12:01 PM
The Maple Leafs put an end to their nine-game losing streak (0-8-1) as the club breathes a sigh of relief.
ELMONT, N.Y. — The Toronto Maple Leafs can finally breathe a massive sigh of relief after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to beat the New York Islanders 4-2 at UBS Arena on Monday to snap a nine-game winless streak.
Gavin McKenna scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period on a delayed penalty, Dakota Joshua and Chris Tanev had earlier tallies, and Easton Cowan added an empty-netter. Anthony Stolarz stopped 20 shots as the Leafs (9-14-3) scored the final four goals after a sluggish opening and outshot the Islanders 26-7 over the final two periods. Anthony Duclair and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, whose seven-game point streak ended.
Unsurprisingly, the relief was immediate and widespread.
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“That’s a huge monkey off our back,” coach Jim Hiller said. “I hope the guys are able to just relax, breathe, enjoy each other a little bit. But that’s one game. The beauty is that we’re enjoying it. It’s one game.”
The Islanders pushed the pace early and made it feel like it was going to be another long night at the office for Toronto. They outshot the Leafs 15-6 in the first period and took a 1-0 lead on Duclair’s goal at 3:12. Barzal made it 2-0 at 6:55 of the second. Stolarz made a series of big saves in that stretch to keep the deficit at two, including several from close range, matching Vezina-caliber netminder Ilya Sorokin at the other end.
“After kind of letting them tilt the ice in the first period, it’s some of the best hockey we’ve played in the last couple of games here,” Stolarz said. “It just goes to show you we know that we can do it. We just got to put in the energy, the time, and good results happen.”
Unlike earlier games in the skid, when leads evaporated and energy drained from the bench, the Leafs did not deflate at 2-0. Hiller noticed the difference.
“Despite 2-0, we were playing pretty well in that second period, so we didn’t dip. You can feel the energy go out of us at different times and I didn’t think that happened tonight. I think that was really important for us.”
Tanev pointed to the simple adjustment of skating and occupying the offensive zone for longer stretches. That forced the Islanders into dump-and-change situations against a tired forecheck, rather than having three players flying at the Leafs’ defense.
Joshua cut the deficit to 2-1 at 10:14 of the second when he tipped a Jake McCabe point shot. Tanev tied it at 3:52 of the third with his first goal of the season after Nick Paul won a board battle and the puck found its way to the defenseman.
Hiller singled out Paul’s work alongside Auston Matthews as one of the night’s quieter positives:
“He was hard on the puck, lots of pucks he won in the O-zone and worked behind the net to Matthews. Best game in a while for Nick Paul.”
Paul drew top-line duties because the club was without Matthews’ regular linemate, Jack Roslovic, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
McKenna then buried the loose puck off a McCabe shot on the delayed penalty at 8:55 to make it 3-2. The 18-year-old first-overall pick had hit the post on a wide-open look earlier; this time he finished. Hiller was not surprised.
“If I could have picked a guy in that moment to score that goal, it would have been Gavin,” Hiller said. “He had missed a couple. Skating with the puck through the neutral zone, he was on his game.”
McKenna has been adjusting his approach, coming back to the puck more often to gain speed through the neutral zone, an emphasis the coaching staff has hammered home. He said an early chance at a wide-open net that was blocked by New York’s Matthew Kessel actually boosted him because it showed he was generating chances.
“It was just sticking with it, trusting each other, not pointing fingers or anything like that. So I thought tonight was huge. Every single guy chipped in,” McKenna said.
Tanev, who has seen plenty of high-pressure environments, said McKenna’s background prepared him for exactly this kind of moment.
“He’s played in a lot of high-pressure games, he’s first overall pick for a reason because I’m sure he usually shines in those moments.”
Offense from the blue line
Hiller praised the blue line, calling Tanev “really good” and saying Darren Raddysh had “probably his best game as a Leaf.”
Oliver Ekman-Larsson made his return to the lineup after a one-game scratch.
“O (Ekman-Larsson) comes back in and plays amazing in an obviously tough situation for him the last few days,” Tanev said of his fellow defenseman.
The Leafs had received just two goals from defensemen during the nine-game skid: one from Raddysh against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 10 and one from McCabe against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 21, the final game of the streak.
Stolarz made his third consecutive start, his longest such stretch this season, and was a primary reason the Leafs kept the game close, particularly in the first period.
The Leafs now have a couple of days between games before facing the Boston Bruins and then the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“There will be no celebration, there’s no celebration here. Let’s put it that way. But it was a good game.”
After the game, some Leafs fans met Mats Sundin, the club’s senior executive adviser of hockey operations, in the hallway outside the dressing room. One young fan showed Sundin a sign that read, “Believe in yourselves. It just takes one, you’ve got this.”
After posing with the youngster, Sundin had him take the sign into the dressing room to show the players, who took turns signing it for him.
The Leafs have the first one. Now comes the uphill climb of stringing more together.
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