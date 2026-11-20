David Banks-Imagn Images
David Banks-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 12:11 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 12:11 AM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 12:45 AM
New NHL coaches are often the opposite of the bench bosses they've replaced, but has Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller really been different, or in any way better, than Craig Berube?
As is often the case when NHL teams change coaches, the organization's choice for a new coach is someone with a significantly different philosophy than that of their predecessor.
A team that failed with a coach who was more rigid or autocratic in their approach almost always ends up replaces him with a more player-friendly bench boss — and vice versa.
So, when the Toronto Maple Leafs fired coach Craig Berube at the end of last season and replaced him with Jim Hiller, the idea was that Hiller would succeed at turning Toronto into a better defensive team than the one Berube tried to mold to fit his approach.
Both go about their business in different ways, but has Hiller actually succeeded where Berube couldn't?
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Considering that the Los Angeles Kings, where Hiller coached parts of the past three seasons, allowed the seventh-fewest goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL last year – and that they ranked second-best from 2023-24 to 2025-26 – you can see why GM John Chayka chose Hiller to take over a Toronto team that ranked second-last in that category.
But so far this season, Hiller hasn't delivered a much-improved defensive structure. In fact, the Maple Leafs have gone from allowing 3.6 goals per game under Berube to 3.52 under Hiller.
Goaltending has obviously not helped matters, with 37-year-old Sergei Bobrovsky showing his age early on in the season. But it doesn't help that Toronto has gone from allowing 32.4 shots per game to 28.9 shots per game. That's not nearly good enough. Not when your star goalie has been this bad.
Somehow, Hiller's player-friendly approach hasn't been able to get through to the players. When we graded the Maple Leafs after the 20-game mark this season, we gave most of their players positive marks. But as a collective unit, the team heads into Thursday night's game against Hiller's former team mired in a seven-game losing streak and earning a failing grade.
thehockeynews.comJim Hiller Confirms No Workload Restrictions On Anthony Stolarz As Sergei Bobrovsky Struggles Amid Maple Leafs' 7-Game Losing SkidWith $7 million free-agent signing Sergei Bobrovsky posting an .874 save percentage amid Toronto’s seven-game skid, head coach Jim Hiller confirmed Thursday that the Maple Leafs have placed no hard cap on Anthony Stolarz’s workload ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Kings.
Now, you can note that no coach will look smart when they don't have good goaltending. That's true, and the utter disaster Bobrovsky has been at the start of his Maple Leafs career would make any coach look incapable of finding a solution for what ails his team.
In a column of ours earlier this week, we suggested that Hiller treat Anthony Stolarz as Toronto's starter until further notice, especially after Bobrovsky's catastrophic start in Chicago on Tuesday. Hiller needs to play Stolarz Thursday against the Kings, Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and every game thereafter within reason.
There is no more time to delicately dance around egos. Bobrovsky isn't delivering, and he needs to sit until there’s no choice but to go with him.
This is why a player-friendly coach such as Hiller has to take a more hard-line approach in what is a time of urgency. He cannot worry about feelings or whether players like him or not. He needs results.
All this is to say it's understandable why Maple Leafs fans and media are holding Hiller's feet to the fire. He hasn’t delivered as advertised, and he has no answers as to how to pull his team out of its current tailspin. And if that doesn’t change in a hurry, we could be looking at the NHL’s first coaching change this season.
The spotlight in hockey’s biggest market can quickly burn up a coach who isn’t making the right decisions. Unless he quickly demonstrates he's still the right person for the job, Hiller could be that spotlight’s next victim.
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