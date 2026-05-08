Opinion: What If The Maple Leafs Tried To Add Another Top-Five Pick?

"I've heard all the theories, Brian (Hayes), and I've heard like, now it's time to just start accumulating assets because you lucked out and got the No. 1 pick," O'Neill said on Overdrive. "So it's like wheel and deal. Try to get the No. 2 pick from San Jose, get a defenseman, get another prospect and do that with other players, and then maybe you have something to move forward with."