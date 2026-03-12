Report: Maple Leafs Were Open To Conversations About William Nylander At Trade Deadline

Nylander currently leads the Maple Leafs in points despite missing 17 games this season due to a lingering groin injury.
The Toronto Maple Leafs moved Bobby McMann, Scott Laughton, and Nicolas Roy out ahead of the NHL's trade deadline, but as the days go on, it appears those weren't the only names discussed by the club last week.
First, there were reports about Matthew Knies' name being out there, with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman writing: "I heard some Matthew Knies, and that, to me, is the Maple Leafs seeing if there’s a massive offer they can’t turn down. That is the only way I see it happening."
"I feel like, kind of, with this market, everyone's kind of almost a target," he said on Tuesday. "It is what it is. It's a business. You earn the attention here. But I don't want to look into it too much, I guess."
Nearly a week removed from the deadline, more names of those the Maple Leafs discussed have surfaced. According to Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos on The JD Bunkis Podcast, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving was open to talks surrounding their leading point-getter.
"I did hear that they were open to have conversations about (William Nylander), and they should," Kypreos said. "It shouldn't come as a shock to anybody."
Nylander is in his 11th season as a Maple Leaf after being drafted by the club in the summer of 2014. Throughout that time, the 29-year-old has tallied 672 points (284 goals, 388 assists) in 733 games.
Despite missing 17 games this season due to a lingering groin injury, Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 48 games. He's in the second season of an eight-year contract, paying him $11.5 million annually.
Because of the down season the Maple Leafs are having, Nylander was asked on Tuesday whether he believes this year could be a one-off for the club.
"I sure hope that's the case," he said. "Otherwise... yeah."
The Maple Leafs are currently amidst an eight-game losing streak, after losing 3-1 to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. They have 17 games left in their season and currently have the seventh-worst record in the NHL.