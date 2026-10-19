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Ottawa Senators Sign Head Coach Travis Green To Multi-Year Extension

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Eric Cruikshank
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Oct 19, 2026 3:08 PM

The Ottawa Senators have locked up their bench boss.

Head coach Travis Green has signed a multi-year extension that will keep him under contract with the Senators until the 2030-31 season, the team announced on Monday.

"When I was in the search to identify our head coach two years ago, it was clear to me that Travis had the qualities to move our team forward," Steve Staios, GM and president of hockey operations said in a release.

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"I have watched him implement systems and structures that have reinforced my belief in his coaching abilities. We share the same vision and philosophy and are confident we can continue to build on our team."

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Green was hired as head coach with the Senators on May 8, 2024, in relief of Jacques Martin. He has posted a 95-75-18 record to this point, tying Cory Clouston for fifth place on the Senators' all-time wins list for coaches. He has made the playoffs in his first two seasons as head coach in Ottawa after seven straight years missing the cut.

Before joining the Senators, Green's coaching debut in the NHL came as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks in 2017. After five seasons with the franchise, he joined the New Jersey Devils as an associate coach in 2023-24 and was interim head coach in relief of Lindy Ruff towards the end of the season.

Prior to his coaching days, Green played 970 NHL games over a 14-year career between the New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, Phoenix Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins. The best season of his career came in 1995-96 with the Islanders where he posted 25 goals and 70 points in 69 games.

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