USA Enjoys A Golden Ending, And Will Be Remembered As The Best American Team Ever

Although it was not easy as many expected, USA won gold at the 2026 Olympics. It was a golden finish for the best American women's hockey team in history.
From top to bottom, USA's roster is filled with professional and international stars, and future Hockey Hall of Famers.
Hilary Knight, in her fifth and final Olympics, scored the gold medal game tying goal with only 2:04 remaining in the game. The goal moved Knight into the all-time American lead for goals and assists at the Olympics. Knight is also the all-time scoring leader internationally at the World Championships. The former Boston Fleet and current Seattle Torrent captain has done everything there is to do in the sport.
She's joined by veterans like Kendall Coyne Schofield, who is another future Hall of Famer, and defender Megan Keller, who was named an Olympic All-Star and tied for the tournament lead in scoring. Coyne Schofield won back-to-back Walter Cups as captain of the Minnesota Frost, while Keller is the current captain of the PWHL's Boston Fleet. Keller scored the golden goal for USA in overtime in their 2-1 win over Canada for gold.
Leading the future wave of Team USA on this roster are Caroline Harvey and Laila Edwards. Both have already amassed individual accolades equal to some players inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Harvey was named the 2026 Olympic MVP, Best Defender, co-leading scorer, and tournament All-Star. She's already been named Best Defender at two World Championships, earned three World Championship All-Star selections, and led a World Championship in scoring as well.
Edwards was the 2024 World Championship MVP as a forward, before USA converted her to a defender in time for the 2026 Olympics, where she was voted a tournament All-Star as a defender. Edwards became the first Black woman ever to represent USA at the Olympic Games in ice hockey.
They're joined by netminders Aerin Frankel and Gwyneth Philips, who are both decorated as well, and a future wave of stars like Taylor Heise, Tessa Janecke, Joy Dunne, Haley Winn, and Abbey Murphy.
Perhaps more frightening for the world is that this roster is likely to get stronger in the coming seasons.
At the 2026 Olympics, USA went 7-0 outscoring their opponents 33-2.
Against Canada, USA has now won eight consecutive games spanning back to the 2025 World Championships. Their current roster for the first time ever swept Canada in the Rivalry Series, and shutout Canada in the Olympic preliminary round. It was Canada's first ever Olympic shutout against, and the 5-0 decision was the largest win by an American team, in men's or women's hockey, against Team Canada.
USA also finished the 2026 Olympics with a 100% penalty killing efficiency, including three kills against Canada in the gold medal game. Overall, USA posted five shutouts, a 0.28 GAA and .984 save percentage as a team and outshot their opponents 292-126.
USA's 2025-26 women's hockey roster which won the World Championships with a 7-0 record, swept Canada for the first time ever going 4-0 at the Rivalry Series, and swept through the Olympics going 7-0. They'll aim to extend their winning streak in November at the 2026 World Championships.
This roster however, can already be called the best American women's team in history.