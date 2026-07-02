Penguins GM Kyle Dubas Once Again Targets Reclamation Projects
The Pittsburgh Penguins added Nick Robertson and Andrei Kuzmenko on Wednesday as players with more upside than their point totals this past season suggest. They also signed another right-handed defenseman.
GM Kyle Dubas started off the signing season by inking Andrei Kuzmenko to a one-year, $5 million contract. The 30-year-old left winger scored 13 goals and put up 25 points in 52 games this past season with the Los Angeles Kings.
The Penguins then added a depth option on defense in Trevor van Riemsdyk, signing him to a two-year contract worth $4 million annually.
In addition to these signings, one of the standout moves the Penguins made was acquiring left winger Nick Robertson from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick.
All of these moves reflect a willingness from Dubas to take on calculated reclamation projects, prioritizing upside over certainty as the Penguins look to remain competitive while reshaping their roster.
That type of move worked out well for Dubas last season. Anthony Mantha surpassed 48 points for the first time since 2018-19 and recorded a career-high 33 goals and 64 points. And after trading for Egor Chinakhov in December, the right winger's production exploded with 18 goals and 36 points in 43 games.
Let's break down their biggest acquisitions from July 1.
Andrei Kuzmenko
Kuzmenko entered the NHL in the 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks after starting his pro career in Russia.
He dominated in his first season, tying Elias Pettersson for the team lead in goals with 39 and finishing with 74 points.
Kuzmenko has failed to reach that level of production again. He's still scored at a decent clip, but injuries have affected him. He played 52 games this past season and 66 before that.
With only a one-year pact, it's not a huge gamble for Dubas and the Penguins, and there's a clear fit for him in the lineup as a cost-controlled replacement for Mantha.
However, there is a long enough track record of injuries to raise concerns and a sizable cap hit that may suggest they were better off spending that money elsewhere.
Trevor van Riemsdyk
After trading Parker Wotherspoon to the Vegas Golden Knights and letting Ryan Shea walk and sign with the Edmonton Oilers, the Penguins needed to solidify their blueline with a defensive-minded player capable of playing top four minutes.
Van Riemsdyk offers that as someone capable of playing both sides and providing some depth scoring. However, it does feel like there are more moves to be made. Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, Kaeden Korczak, Harrison Brunicke and potentially van Riemsdyk have crowded the Penguins' right side.
Could a Karlsson blockbuster finally be in the works? The 36-year-old has continued to age gracefully, potting 15 goals and putting up 66 points last season, trailing only Sidney Crosby in team scoring.
Signing van Riemsdyk likely says more about the moves yet to come than it does Pittsburgh's interest in him individually, but there's a ton of value that he can provide with the right deployment.
Nick Robertson
Considering Robertson is just 24 and is coming off a career-high 16 goals and 32 points. The exchange of value would suggest this is a tidy bit of work by Dubas, who was Leafs GM when Toronto drafted Robertson 53rd overall in 2019.
That said, this move doesn't come without its questions in the short term.
Robertson's development in the Maple Leafs organization was largely stalled due to the structure of their roster year over year and his inability to maintain a consistent role in the top six, where his skill set is ultimately best used.
That scenario could still very much play out with the Penguins, albeit with a change of scenery.
If Dubas views Robertson as someone who will maintain a roster spot beyond this current era of Penguins hockey, then the opportunities to elevate in the lineup should be there. However, that outcome is far from guaranteed.
It's still a worthwhile bet, especially for the price they paid.
With Robertson still unsigned as an RFA, there's a decent chance they get him at a number that gives the player the opportunity to outperform his contract.
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