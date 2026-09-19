Penguins' Ruck Twins Are Ready To Pursue NHL Dreams: 'The Work Starts Now'

Liam and Markus Ruck's dreams came true when they were both drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this year. Now they are pushing each other to realize their NHL potential.
Nine years after the Sedin twins retired from the NHL, another set of identical twins is about to take hockey world by storm.
Liam and Markus Ruck, who were both drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins this year, will probably have to wait until they make their NHL debuts. But the two brothers, who are playing together for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL, are already drawing comparisons to Daniel and Henrik when it comes to playing style and potential.
"Yeah, it kind of just (happens) as we play," said Markus, who is often setting up Liam for goals. "We don’t tell each other one is going to pass, one is going to score. That's just usually kind of the way it unfolds."
The chemistry between the twins is undeniable to say the least.
Last season, Markus led the WHL with 108 points. Liam finished second with 104 points. Of the 45 goals that Liam scored, Markus assisted 60 percent of them and set up all 12 of Liam's power-play goals.
Of the three short-handed goals that Liam scored, Markus assisted on two of them. Markus, who is eight minutes older than Liam, also set up eight of his younger brother's 10 game-winners.
"I think going into the season we weren't really too sure what to expect," said Liam, who was selected 22nd overall by the Penguins. Markus, meanwhile, was selected one round later at 39th overall.
"We were off to a slower start than we would've wanted, but I think we stayed the part and didn’t really change up too much and things started to click. When you play with a guy for so long, I think you develop some good chemistry and I think we got that and it helped us throughout the year and I think by the end of the year we were pretty happy by how the year went."
The twins have been teammates ever since their U15 days at the Okanagan Hockey Academy. Now that both are in the Penguins' system — they made it known to scouts that they wanted to be drafted by the same team — they can now look forward to eventually sharing the ice together in Pittsburgh. They have also committed to playing together next year for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.
"We were kind of ready for anything at the draft as anything can happen," said Markus. "Going into that, we kind of hoped to be drafted into the same team and we were lucky enough to be picked by a great team and also together. So, it worked out exactly how we would’ve wanted."
Obviously, when it all worked out in the end, the brothers could take a breath.
"A little relieved honestly," Liam said of being drafted by the Penguins. "Obviously, the work starts now. Just the Penguins giving us the opportunity to start our careers together in such a great place. So thrilled about it."
Communication and chemistry are obviously no problem for a pair of identical twins.
"We're pretty smart players," said Liam. "I think when you play with new guys, if they are smart guys, it's kind of easy to develop chemistry over time and kind of talk about things you need to work on and how to play together. But I think we'll find some linemates who are fun and easy to work with and get some good chemistry going."
Ever since restrictions were lifted for CHL players to join the NCAA, major junior hockey in Canada experienced a mass exodus of top-end players. While Liam and Markus have committed to UND, they took the unusual step of not going south immediately. It helps that their younger brother, Landon, joined the Tigers this season.
But according to Liam and Markus, the arrival of another Ruck did not influence the decision.
"If I’m being honest, that didn't factor at all," said Liam. "It obviously was such a cool experience to share the ice with (Landon) and play a (pre-season) game with our little brother, but at the end of the day it was just us making a decision about what we thought what was best for our careers and we just felt we didn't have to rush it or anything."
So far, it's proven to be the right decision.
In the first pre-season game, Markus, Liam and Landon all skated on the same line in a game Lethbridge, which is where their father once played. Liam scored a hat trick, Markus had a goal and two assists, while Landon picked up an assist in a 5-3 win for the Tigers.
"Our parents were super proud of it," said Markus. "They made a 10-hour drive or so from home. Mom definitely wasn't going to miss it. Dad neither. But it was such a cool experience. (Mom) was especially proud. It was a full circle moment we shared as a family."
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