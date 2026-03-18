Penguins' Sidney Crosby Returns From Olympic Injury Ahead Of Schedule

The superstar center was expected to miss at least four weeks when the Penguins put him on injured reserve on Feb. 25. He's back in the lineup after three weeks.
"Excited to get back in it," Crosby told reporters after morning skate. "Just watching these guys and being on the trip, obviously getting closer, it's been cloes, so just happy to finally be back in there."
He returned to practice on March 6, and during Wednesday's morning skate, he skated on a line with Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust.
Crosby will continue another strong season as his squad battles for its first playoff spot in four years. They not only rank second in the Metropolitan Division but also eighth in the NHL.
Crosby has 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points in 56 games. Despite missing 11 games, he still leads the Penguins in goals and points.
Pittsburgh also benefited from center Evgeni Malkin returning to the lineup after serving a five-game suspension. He recorded two goals and an assist in a dominant 7-2 win over the league-leading Colorado Avalanche on Monday.
The Penguins face the first-place team in the Metro, the Carolina Hurricanes, at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
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