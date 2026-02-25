Penguins Expected To Face Strong NHL Opponents Without Sidney Crosby

Crosby has a lower-body injury and is expected to miss at least four weeks, the team said. The news comes as the Penguins return to action on Thursday, looking to remain in a playoff spot while facing some strong opponents over the next month.
Although Crosby was evaluated on a game-by-game basis for the semifinal and gold medal game, he was not able to play. Canada beat Czechia 4-3 in overtime and Finland 3-2 in the semifinal to advance to the gold medal game, where they lost 2-1 in overtime to the United States.
"It's the gold medal game at the Olympics," Crosby, 38, said after Sunday's game. "If I could play, then I'd be out there."
Crosby has 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points in 56 games with the Penguins this season. He's their leading scorer by 15 points as the Penguins leave the Olympic break holding onto second place in the Metropolitan Division.
In other news, the Penguins activated defenseman Kris Letang from the injured reserve.
Letang, 38, missed the team's final four games before the Olympic break after suffering a fracture in his foot.
He has three goals and 22 assists for 25 points in 50 games this season. Although his 22:06 of average ice time ranks second-highest on the team, that's his lowest average since 2009-10, his third full NHL season.
