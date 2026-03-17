The Penguins Went 2-1-2 Without Malkin And Crosby. And Rickard Rakell Deserves More Credit For That.

Switching to a relatively unfamiliar position - even if he had played there in the distant past during his career previously - is hard for any player, let alone being thrust into the most relied upon offensive position on the team. Not only was he up to the task by the end of it, he actually started to look pretty comfortable in the last three games filling that role, as he, Chinakhov, and Rust were driving offense at a pretty good rate. The line combined for six goals and 20 points in those five games.