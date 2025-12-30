Pittsburgh Penguins Place Ryan Graves On NHL Waivers

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed defenseman Ryan Graves on NHL waivers Tuesday.

Graves, 30, was designated as non-roster on Monday with the intent to place him on waivers following the Penguins' acquisition of right winger Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Now, he's on the waiver wire, and the rest of the league's teams can submit a claim for him over the next 24 hours. Otherwise, the Penguins can assign him to the AHL.

That said, Graves has already cleared waivers once this season. After training camp, Graves was sent through waivers and ended up playing AHL games for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

In 10 AHL games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Graves has one goal and six assists for seven points. And in 17 NHL games this season, he has one goal, zero assists, 31 blocked shots and 13 hits.

The veteran's shot blocking ability stands out, and he's been on the ice for more shot attempts for the Pens than against them at 5-on-5 this season.

But the most significant hurdle for any team considering claiming Graves is his contract. He has three seasons after this one left on a six-year contract carrying a $4.5-million cap hit.

Drafted 110th overall in 2013 by the New York Rangers, Graves has played 450 career NHL games for the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils and Penguins, putting up 33 goals and 86 assists for 119 points. He recorded a career-high 22 assists and 28 points with New Jersey in 2021-22 and led Devils defensemen in plus-minus the following season, at plus-34.

But after signing with the Penguins on July 1, 2023, his role has decreased significantly. While he averaged around 20 minutes of ice time in New Jersey, his averages were 18:23 in 2023-24, 14:59 last season and 15:19 so far this season.

Yegor Chinakhov Could Be The Penguins' Newest Low-Cost, Big-Bargain Acquisition

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas is looking to continue his streak of turning low-cost acquisitions into effective players.

Graves hitting the waiver wire freed a roster spot for 24-year-old Chinakhov, who has three goals and six points in 29 games this season.

Pittsburgh traded a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick and veteran forward Danton Heinen to the Blue Jackets in exchange for Chinakhov on Monday.

