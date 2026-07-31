Predicting What Will Happen To Red Wings' Larkin And More Unresolved NHL Off-Season Cases

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Examining What Cutter Gauthier's Contract With The Anaheim Ducks Could Look Like

Following the contracts signed by Leo Carlsson and Connor Bedard, the attention shifts to the remaining RFAs. Notably, Cutter Gauthier is without a contract, and with rumors circulating, narrowing down what his next contract with the Anaheim Ducks could look like is a difficult task.