NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Connor Hellebuyck, Jason Robertson, Mason McTavish And More

The 2026 NHL draft is upon us, and several notable stars could be changing teams before it's over. Here's the latest on six trade candidates.
Trade rumors intensified on Thursday evening, particularly those about Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson.
Here's the latest on the notable stars in the rumor mill.
Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets
TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the Buffalo Sabres have talked to the Jets about Hellebuyck. They're looking to add to their roster and have the fourth overall pick in the draft as a significant trade chip.
LeBrun also noted the rumors linking the 33-year-old goalie to the Florida Panthers but doubted they have sufficient trade capital to acquire him if they're unwilling to part with center Anton Lundell.
Meanwhile, Frank Seravalli of Hockey 24/7 claims the Carolina Hurricanes made a pitch this week for Hellebuyck. He believes defenseman Alexander Nikishin was part of their package offer.
Evidently, that wasn't sufficient for Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, who is listening to offers for Hellebuyck but hasn’t received anything yet to his liking.
Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars
The club received permission from the Stars to speak with the 26-year-old left winger, offering him an eight-year contract worth an average annual value of $15 million, but he's not interested in going to Seattle.
Robertson is an RFA with arbitration rights, and it appears he's played his final game with the Stars.
Mason McTavish, C, Anaheim Ducks
The Hockey News' Remy Mastey cited reports indicating the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues have made trade offers for McTavish.
The Blues are seeking a second-line center and have four first-round picks in this year's draft to draw on for trade bait.
Vincent Trocheck, C, New York Rangers
Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano reported Rangers GM Chris Drury still hopes to get a young NHL player as part of a package return for Trocheck.
The Minnesota Wild have faded as a destination, but several other clubs in need of a second-line center have expressed interest.
Drury might have to wait until Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin is traded before he can find a suitable deal for Trocheck.
Pavel Zacha, C, Boston Bruins
Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reported Bruins GM Don Sweeney said all options remain on the table as he attempts to improve his roster, including moving a roster player.
Conroy speculated the Bruins are getting plenty of calls about Zacha, but Sweeney remains committed to getting the 29-year-old center signed to a contract extension.
Kirill Marchenko, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams in the market for a top-six winger are calling about the 25-year-old Marchenko. Sportsnet's Eric Engels reported the Blue Jackets aren't shopping him. However, he's an RFA with arbitration rights next summer, so there's uncertainty over whether they can re-sign him if they don't improve this season.
The Montreal Canadiens were among the interested teams, but LeBrun said the Jackets gave them "a big fat no."
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