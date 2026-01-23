Prospect Power Rankings: Canadiens' Hage Is Red-Hot On The No. 1 Team

There has been a bit of a changing of the guard in the CHL, as a number of teams have shot up the rankings in the past month, while previous titans have fallen back just a little.
It makes for a fun race as we get deeper into the second half of the season, and no doubt the various trade acquisitions made before the deadlines have spiced things up, as well.
In the NCAA, we're still seeing Big Ten dominance, but a few other familiar names are making a case for the Frozen Four right now.
With all that as prologue, let's get to the best teams with the best NHL prospects right now.
Even with Jack Ivankovic (NSH) hurt, the Maize and Gold rolled last week, sweeping Minnesota. Adam Valentini (2026) is quietly having a very good draft year as a freshman, while Michael Hage (MTL) is still red-hot.
When you beat the king, you become the king. Prince Albert took out Medicine Hat, wrecking the Tigers' wild win streak. Defenseman Daxon Rudolph (2026) has 16 points in his past 10 games, making a strong case for himself as a top-10 pick this summer. He's now third in WHL blueline scoring.
At 9-0-1, the Colts have been rolling in their past 10, with a lot of the usual suspects doing damage. Cole Beaudoin (UTA) has nine points in his past five matches, as does Emil Hemming (DAL). Meanwhile, defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) is on a seven-game point streak.
The unbeaten streak may be done, but the Tigers are still a heavy outfit. Defenseman Bryce Pickford (MTL) is, incredibly, up to fourth in league scoring with 62 points in 44 games, just one behind teammate and right winger Liam Ruck (2026) and tied with Markus Ruck (2026).
Keeping pace with their archrivals from Ann Arbor isn't easy, but the Spartans have been up to the challenge. Charlie Stramel (MIN) is leading the way in East Lansing with 29 points in 22 games, while superfrosh Porter Martone (PHI) has 27 points through 20 contests.
It's quite possible Chicoutimi has been on this list more than any other team this year, because the Sagueneens have consistently been excellent. Maxim Masse (ANA) continues to lead the charge on offense with 61 points in 41 games, while Lucas Beckman (OTT) won his first start after arriving from Baie-Comeau.
The Rangers are starting to run away with the Midwest Division. Sam O'Reilly (TB) has been a point-per-gamer since coming over from London, but his two-way game and championship experience make him even more valuable. D-man Alexander Bilecki (2026) has four points in his past four games and looked good at the OHL Top Prospects Game.
Do you still doubt Gavin McKenna (2026)? The Penn State freshman is up to 24 points in 20 games, while Aiden Fink (NSH), who missed two months due to injury, has seven points in his past three games. A roadie at Wisconsin this weekend provides a great challenge.
With 11 straight wins, the Vees are the new hottest team in the Dub, and rookie Jacob Kvasnicka (NYI) has been the driver with 55 points through 40 games. For a city that used to rule the BCHL, Penticton is taking a pretty big bite out of the WHL in its first season with the league.
It's truly the Ethan Wyttenbach (CGY) show in Connecticut, but I'd be concerned about all Bobcats if I were a potential Frozen Four opponent right now. Quinnipiac has won 13 of its past 14 games, and Chris Pelosi (BOS) is now averaging slightly more than a point per game.
With a 7-1-2 record in their past 10, the Spitfires are catching back up to Flint in the West. Trade acquisition Nathan Villeneuve (SEA) has seven points in his first six games with Windsor, while defenseman Jakub Fibigr (SEA) brings a lot of tools with him from Brampton.
We knew the Cats would be strong again this season in the 'Q,' and they're truly at full power now. Caleb Desnoyers (UTA) has 30 points in 22 games since his pre-season injury, while rookie defenseman Tommy Bleyl (2026) just keeps on chugging with 48 points through 40 contests.
Going 8-1-1 in their past 10, the Phantoms are still the class of the USHL this season. Ryan Rucinski (BUF) has already set a new career high in points, while Cooper Simpson (BOS) leads the league in scoring with 51 points in 38 games. Tobias Trejbal (2026) rules in net with a .923 save percentage.
The 67's have been solid all season with a veteran cast, but the deadline brought a few more NHL prospects to town. Sam McCue (TOR) has three points in his first four games with the team, while defenseman David Bedkowski (BUF) brings excellent length and physicality.
Right behind Youngstown, the Gamblers are 7-2-1 in their past 10. Landon Hafele (2026) is one to watch for the draft this summer, while Maceo Phillips (CGY) is a tower of power on the blueline, coming in at 6-foot-6 and 234 pounds.
