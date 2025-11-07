Prospect Power Rankings: Major NCAA Clashes Await NHL Draft Picks

We've got some major clashes in the NCAA this weekend that could shake up these prospect power rankings while providing some nice tests for potential national championship contenders.

We've also got some blue-bloods struggling, with Boston College, Minnesota and Boston University all sporting losing records. Over in the CHL, there were some big-time games this week and a very important return in Moncton.

Once again, here's a look at the hot teams with the hot NHL prospects in the North American developmental world.

1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL): The rich got richer as the Bulldogs acquired defensemen Ben Danford (TOR) and veteran Zach Sandhu via trades recently, and Brantford still hasn't lost in regulation yet. Jake O'Brien (SEA) leads the league with an incredible 33 points in 15 games, while Adam Benak (MIN) is up to 30 points himself.

2. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL): It's all about the imports in Edmonton, where the Czechs have been on fire lately. Miroslav Holinka (TOR) has 22 points in 16 games, Max Curran (COL) is up to 21 in 17, while Adam Jecho (STL) has gotten some major traction with seven points in his past four games.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (NCAA): It was tight, but Penn State swept a very game Ohio State crew on the road, pushing their record to 9-1-0. Veterans have been a big part of the success, but Charlie Cerrato (CAR) and Gavin McKenna (2026) are still rolling, while Jackson Smith (CLB) continues to be a point-per-gamer from the blueline.

4. University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs (NCAA): The Dogs split with North Dakota last weekend, and their top line continues to wreak havoc on the nation. Max Plante (DET) is now the top scorer in the land with 19 points in 10 games, followed closely by linemates Jayson Shaugabay (TB) and brother Zam Plante (PIT), both of whom are at 16 points.

5. Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL): Consistently excellent so far, Chicoutimi is getting offense from usual suspects, such as Maxim Masse (ANA), Emil Guite (ANA) and defenseman Alex Huang (NSH). Import Maxim Schafer has also gotten into gear with points in nine of his past 10 outings.

6. Windsor Spitfires (OHL): Windsor's top two left wingers continue to do damage, as Ethan Belchetz (2026) is up to 13 goals and 23 points in 18 games, while Liam Greentree (LA) is right behind him with 10 goals and 19 points in 11 games. Big AJ Spellacy (CHI) has points in his past three games, too.

One Year After NCAA-CHL Agreement, How Can The USHL Thrive?

As more Canadian NHL draft prospects head to college, the CHL's seen an influx of American players, which isn't good news for the USHL. Here are some ideas to keep Tier I junior hockey strong in the U.S.

7. University of Maine Black Bears (NCAA): Sweeping Boston U. and beating UMass Thursday night puts Maine on the list, and the Black Bears are led by freshman Justin Poirier (CAR), who leads the team with nine goals and 14 points in eight games. Poirier came over from QMJHL Baie-Comeau, while former WHL Lethbridge star Miguel Marques (NSH) is contributing with six points through eight games.

8. Kitchener Rangers (OHL): With a 5-0-1 streak, the Rangers are moving on up in the West, with games in hand on Windsor and Owen Sound. Christian Humphreys (COL) continues to pace the offense with 21 points in 14 games, while Jack Pridham (CHI) leads the team with nine goals. In net, Christian Kirsch (SJ) has won four in a row, surrendering just four goals total in that span.

9. Michigan State Spartans (NCAA): The Spartans were idle last week but face a major test this weekend when Penn State visits Munn Arena. Porter Martone (PHI) still leads the way for Michigan State with nine points in six games, while Trey Augustine (DET) has been bulletproof in net. Melvin Strahl (CLB) saw his first action against Northern Michigan and played well, so the crease is always protected.

10. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL): Do you hear the footsteps? That's Moncton getting into gear. The Wildcats thrashed the Armada 6-1 on Thursday night, with Caleb Desnoyers (UTA) posting two points in his second game back from injury. Teddy Mutryn (SJ) had a big night, too, and he's now up to 11 points in 10 games as a 'Q' rookie.

11. London Knights (OHL): Aleksei Medvedev (VAN) continues his hot streak, earning OHL goalie of the week honors and sitting on a .923 save percentage. Meanwhile, Braidy Wassilyn (2026) has five points in four games since coming over from Niagara, while fellow NHL draft prospect Jaxon Cover is heating up with four points over the same span.

Prospect Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Leads The Teams With Future NHLers

We have our first change at the top of the developmental team power rankings, thanks to NHL prospects Jake O'Brien and Ryerson Leenders, but NCAA Penn State and OHL London leaped up.

12. University of Michigan Wolverines (NCAA): Losing defenseman Henry Mews (CGY) for the season due to injury will challenge how the Wolverines deal with adversity, but it will provide an opportunity for Matthew Mania (LA) to step up. As per usual, the offense is led by Michael Hage (MTL) and Will Horcoff (PIT), who have 15 and 14 points, respectively, through 10 matches.

13. Everett Silvertips (WHL): I've talked about Everett's fantastic Finns every week, so let's go elsewhere on the Tips this time. Shea Busch (FLA) now has 13 goals in 12 games, while defenseman Tarin Smith (ANA) has five points in his past three matches. Once Carter Bear (DET) catches fire, look out.

14. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL): The Raiders have yet to lose in regulation, but I've been hesitant to rank them because they've been doing it with undrafted veterans. But I can't ignore them anymore, especially since defenseman Daxon Rudolph (2026) has 11 points in 14 games, while import right winger Alisher Sarkenov (2026) has six points in his past four outings.

15. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL): When you're on top, everyone is gunning for you. The Armada have cooled off a bit and took the brunt of it against Moncton Thursday, but B-B is still going to be a major contender throughout the season. Heck, defenseman Xavier Villeneuve (2026) is getting world junior buzz for Team Canada, where he could join teammate Justin Carbonneau (STL).

