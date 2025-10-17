Prospect Power Rankings: Michigan Rules Early On

Folks, I have some new madness for you. With the hockey prospect world changing so much over the past year, it felt like time to bring everything together.

Junior hockey and the college game are more intertwined than ever, even if they are competing for the same talent in many instances.

So what I'm introducing here are power rankings based on top prospects – basically, these are the teams you want to be watching if you're interested in future NHLers. It's a combination of all North American developmental circuits, but the majority are going to come from the CHL and NCAA because that's where the high-end players are.

Each week, I'll be counting down the top teams based on how well their best NHL prospects are playing but also how the team is doing as a whole. So if Penn State loses a game or two, the Nittany Lions will drop, even if they have the top prospect around in Gavin McKenna. On the other hand, you can't just be a winning team to get on the list – because you might be doing it with older players (and hey, good for you – I'm never going to knock a winning culture).

There will be alchemy here, and it may take me a few weeks to really nail it, but I hope this blended list will give you a sense of which teams are the most intriguing to follow week-to-week. Sometimes the NCAA may dominate, sometimes it could be the OHL. The USHL will be in the mix, and we may even get a prep school in there eventually, if justified. This is for the big guns, like the SEC and Big Ten in college football – no mercy. So let's get to it.

1. University of Michigan Wolverines (NCAA): Mercyhurst may have been cupcakes, but Providence College is a top team, and the Wolverines beat the Friars twice in Providence. Michael Hage (MTL) has 10 points through five games, Will Horcoff (PIT) has a goal per game, and Jack Ivankovic (NSH) is undefeated with a .943 save percentage as a freshman.

2. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL): The top team in the Eastern Conference has been an offensive juggernaut. Adam Benak (MIN) has piled up points as expected, but Caleb Malhotra (2026 draft) has been a pleasant surprise with 12 in his first eight games. Elsewhere, Jake O'Brien (SEA) nabbed OHL player of the week honors and has 13 points through six contests.

3. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL): The team to watch in the 'Q' coming into the season has not disappointed. The Armada have yet to lose in regulation, and the big guns are going: Justin Carbonneau (STL) has nine points in five games, Mateo Norbert (VGK) is almost at two points per outing, and dynamic 2026 draft prospect Xavier Villeneuve is making magic on the blueline with 13 points through nine matches.

4. Boston University Terriers (NCAA): I'm expecting a big year from Cole Eiserman (NYI), and so far he's lived up to that with six points in three games. Cole Hutson (WSH) continues to dominate from the back end, while ex-CHLer Ryder Ritchie (MIN) has adjusted well early on with five points through three games.

5. Everett Silvertips (WHL): With seven wins in their first eight games, the Silvertips are looking dangerous – and Carter Bear (DET) has only played twice since being reassigned from NHL camp. Elsewhere, Julius Miettinen (SEA) is rocking at a two-points-per-game clip, Shea Busch (FLA) is breaking out, and undrafted Matias Vanhanen is proving scouts wrong as one of the WHL's top scorers. I wonder if that error will be rectified this summer...

The Top 100 CHL Players To Watch In 2025-26

For years, I've done a <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/news/latest-news/the-top-100-ncaa-players-to-watch-in-2025-26">top 100 NCAA hockey players to watch list</a>, and for some reason, despite the fact the CHL has about the same number of teams, I always felt a major junior list would be harder.

6. Windsor Spitfires (OHL): The Spits are 9-1-1 so far, topping the Western Conference early. Ethan Belchetz is proving why he's a 2026 draft prospect to watch with 13 points in 11 games, while Jack Nesbitt (PHI) and Liam Greentree (LA) have five and six points, respectively, since returning from NHL camps. The most intriguing surprise? Kazakh rookie Beksultan Makysh, with 11 points in 11 games. Maybe a dark horse for the 2026 draft to keep an eye on.

7. Penn State Nittany Lions (NCAA): Gavin McKenna (2026) has lived up to the hype so far, with two primary assists and a game-winning goal in the opening series against Arizona State. But the Nittany Lions get dinged for losing to Clarkson – consider this ranking tough love. On the positive side, Charlie Cerrato (CAR) has been a beast, leading the entire nation in scoring with 11 points in four games.

8. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL): It may be bittersweet for Edmontonians to root for a Toronto Maple Leafs pick, but Miroslav Holinka has been everything for the Oil Kings early on. Big blueliner Blake Fiddler (SEA) is on pace to smash his previous offensive high, while Parker Snell has made it known that he's a goalie to watch for the 2026 draft: he's undefeated with a .933 save percentage.

9. UMass Minutemen (NCAA): Greg Carvel's squad is undefeated through three games, and goaltender Michael Hrabal (UTA) has done his part, surrendering just five goals overall (he made 39 saves against Stonehill). Big freshman Vaclav Nestrasil (CHI) has four goals of his own, while defenseman Francesco Dell'Elce (COL) is a point-per-gamer so far.

10. Owen Sound Attack (OHL): Last season's OHL rookie of the year, Pierce Mbuyi (2026), has been hot out of the gates, as has big Harry Nansi (TOR). Both are feasting on the power play. But Owen Sound may be most intriguing because of goaltending depth: Carter George (LA) is dominating as usual, while Trenten Bennett (NJ) is a perfect 3-0 with a .943 save percentage.

11. Saskatoon Blades (WHL): The Blades have won five straight, and left winger David Lewandowski (EDM) has been a big reason with 12 points through seven games. With Evan Gardner (CBJ) in net, Saskatoon can always feel safe, and he's lived up to billing so far with a 5-1-0 record. He's also rocking a tight .942 save percentage.

12. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL): The Cats will get even better once Caleb Desnoyers (UTA) returns from injury, but in the meantime, it's the likes of Teddy Mutryn (SJ) and Rian Chudzinski (2026) helping out up front. Gabe Smith (UTA) is a tough customer, while Rudy Guimond (DET) is finding his way in net after going undefeated in 16 games last year.

13. University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (NCAA): They've only played two games, but both were wins. NoDak is getting contributions up and down the lineup, including from fabulous freshman defenseman Keaton Verhoeff, the current fave to go second overall in the 2026 draft behind McKenna. Fellow frosh Cole Reschny (CGY) and Will Zellers (COL) are also point-per-gamers.

The Top 100 NCAA Players To Watch In 2025-26

Welcome to The New, folks. Thanks to the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/news/news/ncaa-votes-to-allow-major-junior-players-now-what">new NCAA eligibility rules</a>, we have one of the most highly anticipated college seasons of all-time coming up, one loaded with all your traditional kids, plus a cohort of former major junior stars heading stateside for the first time.

14. Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL): Even without Tynan Lawrence (2026) in the lineup, the defending Clark Cup champs are succeeding. Carter Sanderson (PIT) is hard to handle, while imports Melvin Novotny (BUF) and Rudolfs Berzkalns (2026) are making an impact early. I'm also watching William Keane (2026) in net: he's nearly 6-foot-5 and rocking a .951 save percentage.

15. Miami University Redhawks (NCAA): Here's a feel-good story: Miami is 4-0 after winning just three games all of last season. Give some of the credit to the youngest player in college hockey, center Ilia Morozov (2026), who has seven points already. Vladislav Lukashevich (FLA) has been a point-per-gamer from the blueline.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.