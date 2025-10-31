Prospect Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Leads The Teams With Future NHLers

While we've already established some usual suspects in the prospect power rankings, there has been a change as the developmental season kicks into high gear.

A couple of elite prospects have returned from the NHL, injured players are getting healthy, and we're seeing some early-season trades. On top of that, NCAA schools are heading into conference play, which should provide more separation between programs in what, so far, has been an incredible amount of parity.

Once again, for the uninitiated, this list combines the recent success of a team in a North American developmental league with the amount of star power on the squad – and how those NHL prospects are performing.

And once again, we've got a new No. 1 this week.

1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL): Humming along with an 11-0-3 record, the Bulldogs are still getting tons of offense from Jake O'Brien (SEA) and Adam Benak (MIN), but goaltender Ryerson Leenders (CGY) has also been hot. Leenders was named OHL goalie of the week and now sits fifth in the league in save percentage (.918) and goals-against average (2.31).

2. Penn State Nittany Lions (NCAA): It's Charlie Cerrato's world, we just live there. The Carolina pick leads the nation with 17 points in nine games, while everyone's favorite freshman, Gavin McKenna (2026), has 11 points in the same span. The Nittany Lions are now 8-1 on the season, and defenseman Jackson Smith (CLB) is up to a point per game.

3. London Knights (OHL): If you hear the Jaws theme in the background, that's the Knights heating up yet again. London is 8-0-2 in the past 10 games and just pulled off a big trade, landing 2026 draft prospect Braidy Wassilyn from Niagara. Elsewhere, Aleksei Medvedev (VAN) has been aces in net, while Sam O'Reilly (TB) leads the offense with 14 points in 11 games.

4. Everett Silvertips (WHL): At 9-1-0 in their past 10, the Silvertips remain the class of the Western Conference, and they're putting some distance between themselves and the pack. The fact they're doing it while Carter Bear (DET) and Landon DuPont (2027) have been relatively quiet makes the feat all the more remarkable. Matias Vanhanen continues his 'Dub' destruction with 23 points in 14 games.

5. University of Michigan Wolverines (NCAA): They lost the back end of their home-and-home with Western Michigan, but there's no shame in that. Michael Hage (MTL) continues his reign of terror with 14 points through eight games, while Will Horcoff (PIT) isn't far behind with 11. Jack Ivankovic (NSH) took his first NCAA loss but is still rocking a .937 save percentage.

6. University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA): The North must be smiling, because Duluth swept the Golden Gophers last weekend. Adam Gajan (CHI) only gave up one goal in the series, pushing his save percentage up to .938 on the season. With 14 points each through eight games, Max Plante (DET) and Jayson Shaugabay (TB) are now tied for third in the nation.

7. Windsor Spitfires (OHL): Still tops in the Western Conference, Windsor continues to get powerhouse performances from Ethan Belchetz (2026), who is up to 12 goals and 19 points in 15 games. Meanwhile, Liam Greentree (LA) is up to 12 points in just eight games, including six goals of his own.

8. Michigan State Spartans (NCAA): With Trey Augustine (DET) in net, the Spartans are always comfy, and he's sporting a .923 save percentage right now. Porter Martone (PHI) is coming off a four-point weekend in a sweep of Northern Michigan, giving the freshman nine points through six games. Charlie Stramel (MIN) has been a point-per-gamer.

9. Kitchener Rangers (OHL): Like their rivals from London, the Rangers are beginning to get some serious traction in the West, and that's great news for prospect watchers. Christian Humphreys (COL) and Jack Pridham (CHI) lead the offense, while defenseman Cameron Reid (NSH) is up to nearly a point per game. Christian Kirsch (SJ) has been solid in net with a 7-2-0 record and .913 save percentage.

10. Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL): In the past five games, the Sags are 4-0-1 as they climb the ladder in the East. Emil Guite (ANA), Alex Huang (NSH) and Maxim Masse (ANA) continue to make top-end contributions, while German import Maxim Schaefer (WSH) is finding his way. He's been a point-per-gamer in the past seven contests after three scoreless outings to begin the year.

11. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL): Honestly, I was hoping for a big season from twin brothers Markus and Liam Ruck, both of whom are 2026 draft prospects. They've got skill, drive and – duh – great chemistry together. Right now, they're two of the Tigers' top scorers, while defenseman Bryce Pickford (MTL) has been a point-per-gamer. Goaltender Carter Casey (2026) has been intriguing, as well.

12. Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL): Getting Tynan Lawrence (2026) back in the lineup is big for the Jacks, and the top-end center had two points in his first two games. Melvin Novotny (BUF) continues to pace Muskegon with 15 points in 13 games, while big Viktor Norringer (NSH) is at a point per game.

13. Calgary Hitmen (WHL): Things have heated up in the Stampede City as the Hitmen are 7-2-1 in their past 10. Brandon Gorzynski (DAL) is a point-per-gamer; rookie import Andrei Molgachev is close to that rate and goaltender Eric Tu (2027) is making an early case as a major player to watch next season.

14. Western Michigan Broncos (NCAA): The defending champs split with high-powered Michigan, pushing their record to 4-2. Joona Vaisanen (PIT) leads the way with six assists; William Whitelaw (CLB) has four goals and Hampton Slukynsky (LA) has a 2.20 GAA in net.

15. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL): The titans of the 'Q' have dropped three in a row, so they slide down the rankings – but this is still a top-notch outfit. Defenseman Xavier Villeneuve (2026) continues to dazzle on the offensive side of the puck with 22 points in 15 games, while center Mateo Norbert (VEG) has 18 points in 13 games himself.

