Prospect Power Rankings: NCAA Michigan Puts On A Show

Last Friday, I drove out to Brampton to watch the OHL's Steelheads host the best team in junior hockey, the Brantford Bulldogs.

At the time, Brantford was the only outfit yet to lose a game in regulation, and you can probably guess what happened: the Steelheads beat them on a late 5-on-3 goal.

Brantford was without 2026 NHL draft star Caleb Malhotra that night (he had just returned from the CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Alberta), but they also debuted trade acquisition Jett Luchanko (PHI). Nonetheless, Brampton goalie Zach Bowen stood on his head, and the Bulldogs are no longer unblemished.

They are still incredibly dangerous, however, so let's see where they stack up in this week's ranking of developmental teams with the best NHL prospects.

1. University of Michigan Wolverines (NCAA)

The greatest show on ice right now (non-Colorado Avalanche division), NCAA Michigan takes on archrival Michigan State this weekend, and I'm sure there will be fireworks. Will Horcoff (PIT) is now a goal-per-game player, while Adam Valentini (2026) is up to 16 points through 18 games.

2. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

The Czech connection is hotter than ever in WHL Edmonton, as Max Curran (COL) and Miroslav Holinka (TOR) both have seven points in their past two games, while Adam Jecho (STL) has seven in his past five. It will be interesting to see who steps up when Curran and Jecho head to the world juniors.

3. Michigan State Spartans (NCAA)

Sweeping Colgate got the Spartans back in the win column after getting swept themselves by Wisconsin. Now, the Wolverines await. Michigan State has plenty of firepower to counter, with Porter Martone (PHI) and Charlie Stramel (MIN) still leading the way. It was nice to see Melvin Strahl (CLB) get a start versus Colgate, too.

4. Flint Firebirds (OHL)

The hottest team in the 'O,' Flint has won nine of 10. Nathan Aspinall (NYR) has been huge, literally and figuratively, and currently sits at 39 points in 25 games. The Firebirds also got a boost with the return of defenseman Darels Uljanskis (ANA) from injury – though he'll head off to the world juniors for Latvia soon.

5. Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Tynan Lawrence (2026) is back from injury, and he is not wasting any time getting back to the form that made him the playoff MVP last season. Lawrence has seven points in three games since returning to the lineup, while Melvin Novotny (BUF) is now fourth in the USHL with 28 points in 23 outings.

Why Tynan Lawrence Should Be the Canucks’ Top Target in the 2026 NHL Draft

The Vancouver Canucks continue to slide down the NHL standings, and although it may feel like it's too early to look at the 2026 NHL draft, Tynan Lawrence appears to be a perfect fit.

6. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

It's a great year to watch the Tigers if you're a draft fanatic, even with Gavin McKenna gone. Twins Marcus and Liam Ruck are both averaging more than a point per game up front, while netminder Carter Casey is rounding into form with four straight wins. Bryce Pickford (MTL) has also been hot on the blueline.

7. University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (NCAA)

Winners of seven of eight in November (one being an exhibition game against the NTDP), the Fighting Hawks are serving notice in the NCHC, which is always a tough bracket. Keaton Verhoeff (2026) had his first multi-point college game against Bemidji State and now has 10 points in 14 games, while Cole Reschny (CGY) had four points against the Beavers.

8. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Big, tough center Gabe Smith (UTA) has been on a heater for the Cats with 13 points in his past 10 games, and Moncton in general is making moves with eight wins in the past 10 games. In goal, Rudy Guimond (DET) has found his stride, winning nine of 10 starts in November.

9. Barrie Colts (OHL)

Rolling in the Eastern Conference with a 7-1-2 record in their past 10 games, the Colts continue to be led by Cole Beaudoin (UTA) up front and Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) on the back end. Beaudoin is up to 38 points in 22 games, while Aitcheson isn't too far behind with 30 points in 24 contests.

10. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Yes, they've taken a couple hits lately, but the Bulldogs are still an elite outfit. Seeing defenseman Vladimir Dravecky (2026) live was impressive; he's a staunch defender who makes a great first pass. And Jake O'Brien (SEA) leads the OHL in scoring with a gaudy 45 points through 25 games.

Prospect Power Rankings: OHL Bulldogs – And Their NHL Prospects – Continue To Reign

The Brantford Bulldogs still haven't lost in regulation as they're back on top of our prospect power rankings, featuring the top developmental teams in North America right now.

11. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Defenseman Carson Carels (2026) was another standout at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge and has points in all three games for the Cougars since returning. Incredibly, he's putting up more than a point per game overall, while Terik Parascak (WSH) continues to dominate up front with 38 points in 24 games.

12. Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

If you want to know why QMJHL Chicoutimi has been so good this year, one factor has been the power play, which is clicking at an insane 32.3 percent. Maxim Masse (ANA) leads the charge with seven power-play goals already, while Alex Huang (NSH) is tops in assists on the man advantage with 11.

13. University of Wisconsin Badgers (NCAA)

Though the Badgers were idle last week, they've still been one of the top outfits in the Big Ten so far, and that's an impressive feat. Speaking of impressive, freshman Vasily Zelenov (BUF) has five points in his past three games, while Blake Montgomery (OTT) has nine points in his past nine.

14. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

When it comes to production, Justin Carbonneau (STL) is hard to beat these days – he's up to 21 goals in 22 games. Returning from a star turn at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, defenseman Xavier Villeneuve (2026) has maintained his hot start and is up to 30 points in 25 games.

15. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Tarin Smith (ANA) was just named WHL defenseman of the week, so that should tell you how hot he has been, while Carter Bear (DET) is rolling with 10 points in his past five games. Meanwhile, Julius Miettinen (SEA) is up to 35 points in 23 games for the Silvertips.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.