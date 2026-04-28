Ranking The NHLPA's Three Ted Lindsay Award Finalists: Celebrini, McDavid And Kucherov
Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov and Oilers center Connor McDavid are the NHL Players' Association's Ted Lindsay Award finalists in 2025-26.
The NHL Players' Association revealed the three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday.
San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid are the final three players for this award.
The Ted Lindsay Award is given to the "most outstanding player" of the regular season, voted on by the members of the NHLPA. In some ways, this award is very similar to the Hart Trophy, as 23 players have won both honors in the same season.
All three of these superstars have a great chance at taking home this award, but it all depends on the NHLPA's votes.
At any rate, here's how I rank the Ted Lindsay Award finalists.
3. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
Kucherov was last season's Ted Lindsay winner. In that 2024-25 campaign, he recorded 37 goals and 121 points for the Lightning.
This year was even more impressive for the Russian. He registered 44 goals and 130 points in 76 games.
Despite the increase in scoring following a Ted Lindsay Award-winning season, he's going up against players who had some pretty impressive campaigns. However, that doesn't rule out the two-time Ted Lindsay winner from becoming a three-time winner this year.
2. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers
McDavid, who already has four Ted Lindsay Awards to his name, last won this honor in 2022-23.
This year, the Oilers captain finished with 48 goals and 90 assists for 138 points. That was good enough to lead the league in points and assists, while ending up third in the NHL in goals.
It's old news when it comes to McDavid's peers believing he's the best player in the NHL. But for this season's Ted Lindsay Award, while Edmonton's superstar was always going to finish high on the list and could still win it, the "most outstanding player" may just be someone else to the NHLPA.
1. Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks
Considering his age, how long he's played in the NHL and the state of the roster around him in San Jose, Celebrini is, almost by definition, the "most outstanding player" in the league this season.
The 19-year-old finished his sophomore campaign with 45 goals and 70 assists for 115 points. It's all the more impressive when considering he led his team by 56 points. He may not win the Hart Trophy because the Sharks missed the playoffs, but he's got a good chance at the Ted Lindsay Award, which is determined by his peers.
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