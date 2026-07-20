Ranking The Top Five Remaining UFAs Of The NHL's 2026 Free Agency Class

The NHL's free agency period is almost three weeks old, and although most of the top names are now off the market, there are still some notable players who are still available. Here are the top five UFAs still seeking a new contract for next season.
The NHL’s 2026 free agency period is nearly three weeks old, and most of the big-name players are off the market. John Carlson, Rasmus Andersson, Sergei Bobrovsky, Alex Tuch and several other notable stars were snatched up early on July 1.
However, there are still veterans out there with positive value and who could provide some sort of boost to the depth of any roster.
Here are the five top players still available as UFAs right now, including four skaters and one goaltender.
5. Eeli Tolvanen, RW
Eeli Tolvanen had a significant drop in goal scoring with the Seattle Kraken this past season, going from 23 goals in 2024-25 to 12 goals in 2025-26. The 27-year-old isn’t a superstar by any means, but in the right situation, Tolvanen can be a solid bottom-six forward who might average around 0.50 points per game, as he did in 2023-24.
The Kraken no longer appear to be a destination for Tolvanen, but there are plenty of teams still looking for scoring depth, and that’s what Tolvanen can provide. But Tolvanen made $3.475 million last season, so he’s not about to take a major financial haircut – at least, unless he signs a prove-it deal with a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.
4. Connor Ingram, G
The goalie market dried up quickly this summer, with top UFA netminder Bobrovsky signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers signing former Carolina Hurricanes Cup-winner Frederik Andersen. That latter move forced Ingram out of Edmonton, but teams always need goalie depth, and Ingram will receive interest from one team or another.
Ingram made $1.95 million this past year, and he won’t break the bank on his next contract. The 29-year-old posted a .899 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average with Edmonton – both decent enough numbers.
He doesn’t need to be a 50-50 split-workload tandem goalie. Ingram can give a team 25 to 35 games and play in the minors if need be. And once injuries bubble up, Ingram is going to be an attractive option for some team.
3. Michael Bunting, LW
At 30 years old, Bunting is in his prime, and this past season, he generated 13 goals and 31 points in 61 games with the Nashville Predators. The problem is that, once he was traded to the Dallas Stars, Bunting produced only one goal and two points in 13 games.
Even if Bunting’s corrosive play is what teams primarily want him for, teams almost assuredly are going to see Bunting’s lack of production with Dallas as a worrisome development.
Bunting earned $4.5 million per year on his last contract, and he may not get that amount or more next season. But teams seeking sandpaper and secondary scoring could do a lot worse than Bunting. He’s not a top-six forward on a guaranteed playoff team, and he’s bounced around a lot, but Bunting still has value.
2. Vladimir Tarasenko, LW
Tarasenko has also bounced around the NHL in recent years, playing for a whopping six teams in the past four seasons. But this past campaign with the Minnesota Wild, he posted 23 goals and 47 points in 75 games – his best totals in those departments since 2021-22. And the Wild’s salary cap crunch means Tarasenko must look elsewhere to match or improve on his 2025-26 salary of $4.75 million.
Tarasenko is now 34 years old, so he can’t do all the heavy lifting by himself. But teams in need of scoring depth can get Tarasenko at or close to $5 million per season. He brings Cup-winning experience, heavy scoring hands, and a team wanting to add 20-25 goals to their lineup can get it by signing Tarasenko.
1. Patrick Kane, RW
In 67 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season, Kane produced 16 goals and 57 points. The 37-year-old earned $3 million on a one-year contract this past season, and he’s made enough money in his Hall of Fame career to not have to chase the biggest payday on the free agent market.
Kane can pick a team that satisfies his personal needs, and that probably has a lot to do with the teams that can promise him they’re going all-in for a Cup. It's worth mentioning that there has been speculation about his next destination being his hometown Buffalo Sabres or longtime team, the Chicago Blackhawks.
If he never played another game, Kane would be a no-brainer, first-ballot Hall of Famer. But he’s now the most decorated free agent still available. Kane is a name-brand talent, and one fortunate team will add him as a middle-six winger who can bring his veteran wisdom to the table.
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