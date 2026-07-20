Ranking The Top Five Remaining UFAs Of The NHL's 2026 Free Agency Class

Tarasenko has also bounced around the NHL in recent years, playing for a whopping six teams in the past four seasons. But this past campaign with the Minnesota Wild, he posted 23 goals and 47 points in 75 games – his best totals in those departments since 2021-22. And the Wild’s salary cap crunch means Tarasenko must look elsewhere to match or improve on his 2025-26 salary of $4.75 million.