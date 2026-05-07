Reacting To USA Hockey's World Championship Roster: Young Guns And Tkachuk Lead Way
Team USA is leaning on young players and some veteran grit to try to win back-to-back gold medals and develop U.S. team fixtures for many years to come.
If you're a fan of a thrilling young squad with Matthew Tkachuk chasing a spot in the Triple Gold Club, you must watch Team USA try to win back-to-back World Championship gold medals later this month.
In fact, you can see part of the plan here is to develop young players. That's a very good plan for Team USA GM Brett Peterson & Co. in this tourney, which will be played from May 15 to 31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.
Leading the way among the youngsters are Boston Bruins top prospect James Hagens, Washington Capitals right winger Ryan Leonard and Nashville Predators right winger Ryker Lee.
Hagens made his NHL debut late this season and appeared in three of Boston's playoff games against the Buffalo Sabres. Although he failed to register a point in limited minutes in the playoffs, he could be a fixture for the Bruins and U.S. for many years to come.
Leonard just had his first full NHL season, putting up 20 goals and 45 points in 75 games. But Leonard has had great IIHF experience already, winning two World Junior Championships for the United States. He's been a key player at every level for Team USA so far, so playing in his first World Championship will be great for his development.
The same can be said for 19-year-old Lee, the youngest player on the Americans' preliminary roster.
Lee has yet to play an NHL game, but he had a solid season at Michigan State University, posting 15 goals and 30 points in 35 games. While he won't log the most minutes at this World Championship, Lee could earn longer looks with American teams down the line if he prospers this month.
That said, Peterson's plan doesn't hinge entirely on young and relatively inexperienced players.
There are many experienced American players on this World Championship team, including Tkachuk, Calgary Flames right winger Matt Coronato, and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk.
Tkachuk had an injury-ravaged season, but he did put up 21 assists and 34 points in 31 games for the Florida Panthers. It would have made perfect sense if he wanted to rest up after three straight trips to the Stanley Cup final and winning gold at the Olympics. But it speaks to his determination and hunger for success that he's going to the Worlds.
If Tkachuk wins gold at the World Championship, he would become the 31st player in the Triple Gold Club, which includes those who won the Stanley Cup, Olympic gold and Worlds gold. He could be the first American to join the exclusive club.
Faulk, meanwhile, posted 24 assists and 40 points in 78 games split between the Red Wings and St. Louis Blues.
And Coronato just finished his second full NHL season, recording 27 assists and 45 points in 80 games.
Even then, Coronato is 23. So this American team is definitely leaning on its younger players to develop in part at this year's World Championship.
Even 44-year-old Peterson is a relative youngster in the GM role. If the team Peterson puts together winds up winning this year's World Championship, you have to believe his stock is going to rise exponentially, and it will be only a matter of time before an NHL team gives him the reins.
In any case, Peterson's blueprint for success at the World Championship could pay off, and the Americans could have Olympic gold and World Championship gold to boast of in the same calendar year.
If the players Peterson has picked here have good tournaments, no one will be surprised to see them back on the United States' roster for many international tournaments to come.
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