Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Will Join Team USA At World Championships

Fresh off winning Olympic gold, gritty All-Star Matthew Tkachuk is heading to Switzerland as the Americans aim to defend their title against the world’s elite hockey powerhouses.
The United States is looking to defend their title at the World Hockey Championships, and they’re going to have some help from a guy who knows a thing or two about winning while wearing red, white and blue.
Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk will be joining Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Hockey Championships taking place later this month in Switzerland.
Tkachuk spoke about his decision to participate in the tournament during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday.
“I think it’s such an honor to wear the USA jersey,” he said. “Playing for the Olympics and then going here a few months later, I still have that feeling that I had representing (the United States) back in February in Milan. How could I not want to be a part of that again?”
This will be the first time Tkachuk has participated in the World Championships.
Since joining the Panthers, Tkachuk has been busy with the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the tournament has taken place, and before that, he said being a free agent impact his decision on going previously.
“We’re not going over there for a vacation,” he said. “We better give ourselves a chance to win.”
Tkachuk said his plan is to arrive “a couple days into the tournament.”
The first game for the Americans is set for May 15 against Switzerland.
After that, the U.S. will then play Great Britan on May 17, Finland on May 18, Germany on May 20, Latvia on May 23, Hungary on May 25 and Austria on May 26 to wrap up the preliminary round.
This year will be the 89th edition of the annual hockey tournament.
Over the course of the 88 previous installments, the U.S. has medaled 21 times and won three gold medals.
Prior to their gold medal victory last year, the Americans had not won the tournament since 1933.
Yes, it had been that long.
The last time the U.S. won silver was in 1950, though they have claimed the bronze medal much more recently, finishing third five times in the past 25 years: 2004, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2021.
The 2026 World Hockey Championships are set to begin on Friday, May 15 and last through Sunday, May 31.
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Photo caption: Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Matthew Tkachuk (19) of the United States celebrates after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. (Amber Searls-Imagn Images)