Report: Why Matthew Knies Wasn't Traded From The Maple Leafs To Canadiens At Lasts Year's NHL Trade Deadline

With that change, and several different minds in Toronto's front office, Friedman doesn't believe that deal is on the table anymore.
"I think it's possible Montreal wants to revisit it, but I don't believe it will happen," he said. "I think that deal is off the table now."
Knies is entering the second year of his six-year contract extension, which sees him earn $7.75 million per season against Toronto's salary cap. He finished last season with 23 goals and 66 points in 79 regular-season games.
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