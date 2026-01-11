Scott Laughton Has Found Comfortability And Is Transforming The Maple Leafs' Bottom Six

Despite averaging just 13:44 of ice time per game, Laughton is thriving this season as an elite penalty-killer. He’s currently averaging 2:14 of PK time – the highest average of any Leafs forward. Two of Laugton’s goals are shorthanded markers, tying him for the third most in the league in that department. And in the faceoff circle, Laughton has been an absolute beast, winning 62.3 percent of his draws.