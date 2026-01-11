Scott Laughton Has Found Comfortability And Is Transforming The Maple Leafs' Bottom Six

For a while there, the Toronto Maple Leafs looked to some like they made a serious mistake in trading for veteran center Scott Laughton.
The price to acquire Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers at last season’s trade deadline was steep – a first-round draft pick in 2027, and gritty prospect Nikita Grebenkin – and it took Laughton a long time to acclimate to Toronto’s lineup.
The 31-year-old posted just two goals and four points in 20 regular-season games last year, and although he raised his game in the Stanley Cup playoffs, giving the Maple Leafs a rugged bottom-six forward, Toronto GM Brad Treliving was criticized for acquiring Laughton.
This season, the criticisms have vanished. Despite missing time early in the year due to injury, Laughton has produced five goals and seven points in 26 games. But what really has changed critical fans’ tune about Laughton is his stellar defensive effort.
Despite averaging just 13:44 of ice time per game, Laughton is thriving this season as an elite penalty-killer. He’s currently averaging 2:14 of PK time – the highest average of any Leafs forward. Two of Laugton’s goals are shorthanded markers, tying him for the third most in the league in that department. And in the faceoff circle, Laughton has been an absolute beast, winning 62.3 percent of his draws.
In contrast to last season, Laughton looks comfortable and confident in a Maple Leafs uniform. And his salary cap hit of $1.5-million – which is half of his actual salary of $3-million, as the Flyers retained 50 percent of his contract – makes him a major bargain for Treliving & Co.
His hard-nosed play is what Toronto has lacked in recent years, so having a reliable contributor who can round out the Leafs’ game has helped the Buds’ bottom line.
Laughton’s contract expires at the end of this season, but the way he’s playing, an extension is a very real possibility. Toronto needs worker bees in its lineup, and that’s what Laughton is proving to be.
Laughton is never going to be a terrific point-producer, but he’s a ferocious checker, and he’s not going to be intimidated by anyone. That’s the player Treliving was wanting when he dealt for Laughton, and that’s what he’s getting right now.
Some NHL players aren’t built to play in the spotlight of Leafs Land. Even former Leafs star winger Mitch Marner eventually wilted and pulled the chute on his Leafs career. But Laughton isn’t one of those players who can’t handle the fishbowl existence of playing in Toronto. He’s a hometown kid living out a dream, and he’s already become indispensable for the Maple Leafs.
If you ask Treliving whether he would still make the same trade for Laughton, we’d bet Treliving would say ‘yes’ without batting an eye. It took Laughton a bit of time to find his footing as a Maple Leaf, but he’s found it now, and Toronto fans who pay attention are grateful Laughton is wearing Blue & White.
And the way things are going, Laughton is likely to stay a Leaf for a long time to come.
