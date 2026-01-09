Finally, A Revenge Goal That Goes In Maple Leafs’ Favor As Scott Laughton Spurs Comeback Win Against Former Team

PHILADELPHIA --- How many times have fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs seen it before? A player who had previously dressed for the Blue and White would stroll in for their first game back to Scotiabank Arena only to pick up a tally and exact the 'revenge' goal fans know so well. This time, a 'revenge' goal happened and the Maple Leafs benefitted in a major way.

In his first game back at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Scott Laughton helped his Maple Leafs kill off a 5-on-3 power play and scored the shorthanded equalizer in the third period, helping his team go on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime. The Maple Leafs visited the Flyers earlier this season. Although Laughton made the trip, he hadn't fully recovered from an injury that had kept him out for the beginning of the season.

So, this second meeting had a lot of build-up leading up to it. The gameday included captain Auston Matthews nudging him into center ice at he end of the morning skate to lead the stretches, followed by making the former Flyer do a lap around the ice as teammates stick-tapped.

During the player introductions at gametime, Flyers fans typically yelled "sucks" after each starting roster player from the opposing team was named. Instead, they applauded the 12-year Flyer. During the first television timeout, they played a video package that certainly had a profound effect on the fan-favorite player.

"A lot of emotions run through that," Laughton said after the game. "I don't know if I was expecting them standing on the blue line, getting a start was a nice touch, and then it kind of all floods back to you about most of the memories here, and all the people that helped you."

Laughton certainly had an advantage in knowing his former teammates at the face-off circle, winning 19 of 20 draws, but it's the effect he's had on the team's room that has been a part of allowing them to put together a string of points in eight consecutive games (6-0-2).

"Ever since I came here, he's been nothing but great to me and this team," Maple Leafs rookie Easton Cowan said after scoring the game-winning goal. "So, super great player and just an even better guy. And he's helped me out a lot."

A 1-0 deficit late in the third period while battling against a 5-on-3 would have been a recipe to write off the Maple Leafs. But given how they have been playing, they seem to be riding the momentum of playing their best hockey this season. And they are doing it without William Nylander, who missed his sixth consecutive game due to a lower-body injury.

The Leafs ended the night just one point back of a playoff spot. Are they back? Maybe, but a revenge goal going in their favour for a change is certainly a vibe they can chase.