Seattle Kraken Trade Mason Marchment To Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets added left winger Mason Marchment as the holiday roster freeze begins.

Columbus acquired Marchment from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026. The fourth-rounder originally belonged to the New York Rangers.

The Blue Jackets also designated Brendan Gaunce non-roster status as he's away from the team for personal reasons.

This is the second time Marchment has switched teams in 2025 – the first time came on June 19 when the Dallas Stars traded him to Seattle in exchange for a 2025 fourth-rounder and a 2026 third-rounder.

In 29 games this season, Marchment has four goals and nine assists for 13 points while averaging 16:57 of ice time. He ranked fifth on the Kraken in hits, with 38, and averaged 1:47 of power-play ice time.

"Mason is a player I know very well, and I think he will add a great deal to our team," Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said in a statement. "He is a physical, hard-nosed competitor with proven offensive ability and we are very excited to have him join the Blue Jackets."

Marchment, 30, is in the final season of a four-year contract carrying a $4.5-million cap hit. He has a 10-team no-trade list, according to PuckPedia.

Columbus had nearly $20 million in cap space before the trade, leaving lots of room to acquire Marchment's full cap hit in hopes of improving the team's depth scoring. The Blue Jackets rank 21st in goals-for per game, with 2.88, and they're last in the Eastern Conference standings entering Saturday. That said, they're only six points out of a playoff spot.

The undrafted 6-foot-5, 212-pound left winger previously played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers before signing his four-year contract with Dallas in July 2022.

Marchment's breakout season came in 2021-22 with the Panthers, recording 47 points in 54 games. And in 2023-24 with Dallas, he had a career-high 53 points in 81 games. Even last season, he had 47 points in 62 games, showing he can still be a potential top-six scorer for the Blue Jackets.

Seattle, meanwhile, theoretically upgrades its 2026 third-round pick, which it sent to Dallas in June, to a 2027 second-round pick as the team sits second-last in the Western Conference and seven points out of a playoff spot.

Roster freezes kick in for teams at 11:59 p.m. local time on Dec. 19 and run through 12:01 a.m. local time on Dec. 28.

The Blue Jackets are in Anaheim to take on the Ducks at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, while the Kraken face the San Jose Sharks at the same time.

