James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2026 10:37 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 10:37 PM
The Ottawa Senators have been thriving this year in large part due to the outstanding play of star goalie Linus Ullmark. When he's been healthy, the 33-year-old has shown the stellar form that won him the Vezina Trophy with the Boston Bruins.
It took him a while, but Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark is showing the elite form that made him a Vezina Trophy winner.
Ullmark had a terrific first season with the Senators in 2024-25, posting a .910 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average in 44 appearances. While he struggled last season – on and off the ice, as he dealt with mental health issues – Ullmark's Stanley Cup playoff numbers, including a .932 SP and 2.03 GAA, indicated that he wasn't the reason the Senators were swept by the eventual-champion Carolina Hurricanes.
But this season, Ullmark looks back in peak condition in a way he hasn't since first relocating to Canada's capital.
He's put together a 9-1-0 record, ranks first in SP (.940) and in GAA (1.42) among goaltenders with at least 10 starts, and is third among all netminders in that same games-played range in goals saved above expected (10.4).
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This is a similar level of dominance we saw from Ullmark in 2022-23, when he had a .938 SP and a 1.89 GAA en route to winning the Vezina as the NHL's best netminder as a member of the Boston Bruins.
Ullmark has been limited by injury to only 10 appearances this season, but when he's suited up, he's been outstanding. The Senators deserve credit for their play in front of him as well, but it's clear that Ullmark has been Ottawa's MVP, and again, is an early candidate to win what would be his second Vezina.
While we're at it, let's give Staios his due for the price he paid to acquire Ullmark – Mark Kastelic, Joonas Korpisalo, Dean Letourneau, the 25th-overall pick in 2024. Even if Letourneau (currently starring in the NCAA with Boston College) develops into a star, it's clear that Staios won that trade by getting the best player in the deal.
Ullmark has nobly made his personal struggles public, becoming a mental health champion in the process. And seeing him now back at the level he was at four years ago no doubt thrills Senators fans, teammates and management.
At 33, Ullmark is at the wrong end of his peak years, so Ottawa must make the most of his phenomenal play.
If Ottawa can get less of a helter-skelter showing from backup Samuel Ersson (.885 SP, 3.11 GAA in seven appearances), there'll be less pressure on Ullmark to play more games and potentially burn him out by the time the playoffs arrive.
But this version of Ullmark is the best version of Ullmark, and Senators coach Travis Green will turn to him time and again in hopes he can maintain this level of excellence.
When you look at some of the teams Ullmark has beaten this season – the Bruins, the Nashville Predators, the New Jersey Devils, the Florida Panthers, the Colorado Avalanche – it's clear he's as good at thwarting the NHL's top teams as he is against the league’s easy prey.
In his one loss this season, Ullmark allowed two goals on 27 Philadelphia Flyers shots for a .926 SP in that game. There's only been two games this year where he had an SP below .900, and guess what? He won both those games too.
Time is of the essence for Ullmark, even if his current contract runs for another two seasons at $8.25 million per season.
In a best-case scenario, he dodges Father Time's wrath and keeps on being tremendous through age 35. In a worst-case scenario, the injury bug returns with a vengeance and/or he loses that edge that makes him so dynamic. You can never predict what’s in store for any aging star, Ullmark included.
Thus, Senators fans ought to be cherishing every moment of Ullmark's return to the Grade-A level of NHL goaltending. He’s instilling confidence in his Ottawa teammates, and vice-versa.
If he continues elevating his game into the post-season, the Sens have the potential to make their deepest playoff run in the past two decades.
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