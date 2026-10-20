NHL Vezina Trophy Rankings: Senators' Ullmark Narrowly Leads Tight Race Between The Pipes

John Jones-Imagn Images
John Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2026 6:06 PMPublished Oct 20, 2026 6:06 PM
With nearly a month of the NHL's 2026-27 season complete, which goaltenders have emerged as early favorites for the Vezina Trophy?
Several NHL goaltenders are off to a flying start this season. One of those goalies who started very well was New York Rangers star Igor Shesterkin, but unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury.
Last year saw Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy take home the Vezina Trophy for the second time in his career. But he hasn't been off to a great start, numbers-wise, and we could see a new winner this season if that keeps up.
Here are the five front-runners to win the Vezina Trophy going into the fourth week of the 2026-27 regular season.
5. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin was really close to taking the Vezina Trophy last season, finishing second in award voting. He posted a .906 save percentage and seven shutouts, as one of the few reasons the New York Islanders were any close to a playoff berth in 2025-26.
This year, he has stepped up his game in a massive way after six games. With a 4-2-0 record to kick off the campaign, the 31-year-old has a .940 SP and a 1.68 goals-against average. Remarkably, despite how high his SP is so far, that's just fourth-best in the NHL.
Sorokin looks to continue giving the Islanders a chance each night and was in the crease in all the wins the team has earned so far this season.
4. Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild
Jesper Wallstedt appears to be the sole starting goaltender for the Minnesota Wild after he and fellow Swede Filip Gustavsson shared the crease for the most part last year.
Wallstedt made 33 starts in 2025-26 and earned a .916 SP and a 2.61 GAA, announcing himself as a great goaltender in this league. Playing more games this season and maintaining his excellent numbers, he could be emerging as an elite star goalie in the NHL.
In eight starts in Minnesota's nine games, with Gustavsson recovering from off-season hip surgery, he's posted a .922 SP and a 1.99 GAA. His consistency is particularly impressive since he's played a large majority of the team's games (leading the league in starts) and is among the top netminders in terms of stopping the puck.
3. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins are first in the Atlantic Division and fourth in the NHL, and that is in large part due to the play of goaltender Jeremy Swayman.
He has been incredible between the pipes for the Bruins, losing just one of his seven starts. He's tied for the most wins by a goalie in the league with six and is in the top five for SP posting a .934, as well as a 1.85 GAA. He also kicked off the year with a shutout in his season debut.
If Boston continues to sit at the top of the division and his numbers remain fantastic, Swayman could be in contention for the Hart Trophy conversation.
2. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
Jake Oettinger hasn't won as many games as some of the other goalies on this list, but that is not for lack of trying because his statistics propel him to the cream of the crop when it comes to Vezina Trophy candidates right now.
He has three victories in six appearances, with a 3-2-1 record. However, it's undeniably impressive that all of Oettinger's wins for the Dallas Stars this season have been shutouts. Though it won't be sustainable, the fact is that the 27-year-old is averaging a shutout in every other game.
With that, Oettinger has posted a .952 SP and a 1.00 GAA, both the best in the league among starting goaltenders.
1. Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark has come a long way since joining the Ottawa Senators, and it is quite the story. Last season with the Senators was pretty poor for Ullmark, posting a .891 SP, and he even stepped away from the team for a brief period.
However, in last year's playoffs, he stood on his head for Ottawa, giving his team every chance to win a game, though they failed to do so. Then, with losing captain Brady Tkachuk in the off-season to the Florida Panthers, there wasn't much expectation attached to the Sens, and Ullmark, for that matter.
Regardless, Ullmark has come into this season like the former Vezina Trophy winner has been known to do in his best years. The 33-year-old is tied for the league lead in wins with six, has a .945 SP and a 1.33 GAA.
After predictions of missing the playoffs this year, Ottawa is third in the Atlantic and ninth in the NHL, and a large chunk of that has to do with how Ullmark has performed.
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