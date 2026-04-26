10 Takeaways: Hurricanes Edge Out Senators In Emotional Game 4 To Complete Sweep

"I couldn't imagine being in a better spot teamwise," Hall said. "Just the mix of guys that we have and having Rod as a coach has been awesome for me personally. I think the way he pushes buttons, it's not really pushing buttons, but he gets the most out of his players and I think as the year has gone on, I just felt more comfortable and more comfortable to the point where I don't really have to think much out there and when I get to that point, I feel pretty good as a hockey player."