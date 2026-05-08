Should The Rest Of Canada Be Cheering For The Habs To Win The Stanley Cup?

"The criticism is silly," he said of the backlash his streaming has caused among Leafs Nation, especially considering that the Steve Dangle Podcast Network has streamed non-Leafs games in past post-seasons. "I'm just trying to entertain people on the stream. I'm disappointed that the Leafs are not in the playoffs, but one silver lining is we've been able to prove that we're not a Leafs-only network."