Crosby Discussing Extension With Penguins: 'I'd Like To Continue Playing For A Number Of Years'

Sidney Crosby's agent, Pat Brisson, and Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas have talked about a contract extension for the team's captain. However, there appears to be uncertainty around the logistics of a new deal for the 39-year-old.
LAS VEGAS — Sidney Crosby is entering the final year of his contract. But it won't be his final year in the NHL.
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain said his agent, Pat Brisson, has already been talking to GM Kyle Dubas about a contract extension. He just doesn't know whether it will be another two-year extension or something longer — or potentially even shorter.
"It's just a little bit more difficult at my age trying to project where you're going to be," the 39-year-old said at the NHL-NHLPA North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday.
"It's just different. You don't know where you're going to be at year to year, how you're going to feel and things like that. I mean, I'd like to continue playing for a number of years, but I just don't know what that number is. I guess your mind and body tell you that."
If last season is anything to go by, Crosby won't be retiring anytime soon.
Crosby scored 29 goals and 74 points in 68 games. It was his 21st straight season in which he recorded at least a point-per-game average. In the process, he helped Pittsburgh qualify for the playoffs for the first time in four years.
Still, don't expect him to challenge Cale Makar, who signed an extension worth a total of $163.2 million and is one of the NHL's highest-paid players.
Going back to 2008-09, Crosby's cap hit has been $8.7 million for the past 18 seasons. When told that it is now the equivalent of a second-pairing defenseman, Crosby laughed.
"I haven’t really thought of it that way," he said. "It’s just the evolution. I think my first year, Gonch (Sergei Gonchar) was making $5 million, and he was the highest-paid guy, and the cap was $40 million. It’s just evolved. I try not to compare because now is different than then. The last few contracts with offer sheets changed things a lot. That’s just the reality of where things are at."
For now, Crosby probably isn't concerned about the money as much as he is about the term. He wants to play as long as he can remain competitive. It's a similar mindset to Alex Ovechkin's, who re-signed for one more year at $4.25 million this summer.
"He knows how to score goals," Crosby said. "You don't lose that. Maybe as you get older, you have to adjust a little bit, but his shot is his shot. That's not going anywhere."
When asked if he was surprised to see Ovechkin come back for another year, Crosby said a little.
"I wasn't sure; I had no idea," he said. "When we played them that last game, I had no idea at that point, so in my head I was preparing that this could be the last time. It was one of those ones where, if it was the case (that it was his last game), you were going to enjoy it. If it's not, it will be great to see him playing again."
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.