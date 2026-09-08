Crosby Discussing Extension With Penguins: 'I'd Like To Continue Playing For A Number Of Years'

"I haven’t really thought of it that way," he said. "It’s just the evolution. I think my first year, Gonch (Sergei Gonchar) was making $5 million, and he was the highest-paid guy, and the cap was $40 million. It’s just evolved. I try not to compare because now is different than then. The last few contracts with offer sheets changed things a lot. That’s just the reality of where things are at."