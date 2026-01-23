Skinner's New Team Ends Oilers' Latest Run Of Strong Defensive Play As Penguins Keep Rolling

While he didn't play in Pittsburgh's 6-2 win over the Oilers, Stuart Skinner's effort in his brief tenure as a Penguin has been a factor for a team looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021-22.
In his first return to Edmonton since he and Brett Kulak were traded to Pittsburgh in exchange for Tristan Jarry on Dec. 13, Skinner's Penguins extended their latest win streak to three games in a 6-2 blowout over the Oilers. It was the first time in five games that Edmonton allowed more than two goals.
"That's a big team win, everyone was able to find the back of the net or almost every line, and then the kill (penalty kill) was awesome, Arty (Arturs Silovs) was great in net, so I mean that's a great all around night." Mantha said.
That it came against Jarry, who is 7-4-2 in an Oilers jersey probably stung a bit more, as Skinner seemed to get the last laugh — or smile — even if he was in a backup role on Thursday night.
Both Skinner and Kulark received a warm welcome from fans during a video tribute.
For Skinner, who was often criticized despite leading the Oilers to the Stanley Cup final in back-to-back years, the change of scenery has been positive. The 27-year-old has found his game again in Pittsburgh, putting up a 6-1-0 record with a save percentage of .933 in his last seven starts.
While he didn't play against the Oilers, Skinner stopped 18 of 19 shots a night earlier in a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames for a Penguins team that has gone from being in a potential draft lottery to being the second-best team in the Metropolitan Division.
Avry Lewis-McDougall has more in his latest video column up above.
