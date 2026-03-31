'So I Guess Dubas Wasn't The Issue?' Social Media Reacts To Maple Leafs Firing Brad Treliving

The Toronto Maple Leafs fired Brad Treliving with under a month left in the season, prompting fans on social media to bring up former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, the timing of the decision and more.
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment got social media buzzing Monday evening by parting with Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving.
With just eight games left in their campaign and playoff chances virtually null, the Leafs franchise got a head start on reorganizing before an attempt at a bounce-back year.
After nearly three seasons at the helm, Treliving leaves the squad with a 139-92-27 record, .599 points percentage and one playoff series win.
"Treliving won't hide and will accept his share of the responsibility for a brutal year," TSN reporter Darren Dreger posted on X.
Treliving replaced Kyle Dubas in May 2023 after the latter could not come to an agreement with the squad on a new contract. The Leafs won a playoff series and went 221-109-42 for a .651 points percentage under Dubas, who is now the GM and president of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Hockey fans on social media – not just Maple Leafs fans – had lots to say.
"The Penguins winning a massive game against the Islanders as Kyle Dubas has seemingly engineered a rapid 'retoolbuild' the same night Toronto fires the guy they replaced him with is beautiful storytelling," @dante_rebelo wrote.
MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley said there's been deep analysis into the current state of the Leafs and the direction needed for a Stanley Cup championship.
"Brad Treliving is a man that we all have deep respect and appreciation for, both as a hockey executive and as a person, but it was determined that the club must chart a new course under different leadership," Pelley said.
Sitting eight points out at the NHL trade deadline, the Leafs traded away centers Nicolas Roy and Scott Laughton and right winger Bobby McMann. In return, they received a 2027 first-round pick, a 2027 second-rounder, a 2026 third-rounder, a 2026 fourth-rounder and a 2026 fifth-rounder.
Now, Toronto sits second-last in the Atlantic Division ahead of Monday's action.
"Five months too late but we'll take it," wrote @LeafsWave. "Gavin McKenna will be a Leaf from all this at least."
"See ya Brad. I was willing to give you a chance but it just wasn't working," Reddit user theguyishere16 wrote. "(Coach Craig) Berube is gone the day after Game 82."
Dreger reported Berube has been given no indication of his future with the Maple Leafs beyond this season.
"At this point let him finish off the season and get a new coach prepped after that," said Reddit user NorthenSlyGuy.
The Maple Leafs must now search for a new GM in time for the off-season.
"Really interesting to see if they go the veteran route or the Dubas route," wrote @ShakeelSalamath.
"As long as they don't go bargain-hunting for a washed-up big name GM instead of actually talking to people properly," said @RealMike_S.
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