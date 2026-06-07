Stanley Cup Final: Game 3 Was Off The Wall

The Golden Knights thought they had scored early when Mark Stone was sent in by Brett Howden, but Carolina challenged that Howden was offside – and indeed he was. Less than four minutes later, Jack Eichel found a loose puck near the crease and popped one past Frederik Andersen, but Carolina challenged once again – this time for goalie interference. In what was probably the fastest review in NHL history, that goal was waved off for goalie interference, as Ivan Barbashev had clearly bodied Andersen in the head as he skated past the crease.