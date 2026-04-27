"Especially when you're feeling pretty good, and you're seeing pucks, and then you just get overwhelmed like that, he wants to win as bad as anybody, and he wants to be in the net," Dubnyk added. "You never want to get taken out of there. So, I don't mind it. You don't want to do it all the time, but it's good for everybody to see that he's not OK. Nobody should be OK with what's going on."