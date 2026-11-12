Team CHL Reveals Final Additions And Full Roster For CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Photo: Saint John Sea Dogs - QMJHL
Photo: Saint John Sea Dogs - QMJHL
Nov 12, 2026 6:02 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 6:02 PM
With the CHL USA Prospects Challenge fast approaching, Team CHL has finalized its roster, revealing nine new additions to its roster.
Team CHL has announced the final nine additions to its roster for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.
With action set to go down in Chicoutimi and Quebec City on Dec. 1 and 2, team CHL has finalized its lineup as it prepares to take on the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) in a two-game series that puts some of the top draft-eligible talent across North America on display.
The final nine players announced include:
- Andrei Nikolaev (Victoriaville Tigres/QMJHL)
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- Filip Kovalčík (Drummondville Voltigeurs/QMJHL)
- Vladimir Shtyrkhunov (Shawinigan Cataractes/QMJHL)
- Odin Vauhkonen (Victoria Royals/WHL)
- Jamie Glance (Saint John Sea Dogs/QMJHL)
- Ben Harvey (Prince Albert Raiders/WHL)
- James Scantlebury (Québec Remparts/QMJHL)
- Camryn Warren (North Bay Battalion/OHL)
- Bogdan Yakushevsky (Windsor Spitfires/OHL)
Let's break down the final selections.
Team CHL Roster Breakdown
Harvey and Warren join the nine other players from the Canadian Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal winners from this past summer, reuniting with their teammates and the coaching staff from that event, led by Ryan Oulahen.
Interestingly, both goalies for Team CHL are import players in Nikolaev (Russia) and Vilmer Salen Forsberg (Sweden). This is the first time that both goalies have been non-Canadians.
Yakushevsky and Shtyrkhunov are graduates of the CSKA program in Russia and both have been fantastic in their North American debuts. Yakushevsky was named OHL Rookie of the Month in October while Shtyrkhunov was given an honorable mention in the QMJHL for the September-October Rookie of the Month honors.
Glance and Scantlebury have been two of the most lethal offensive presences in the QMJHL, sitting first and second in scoring among draft-eligible players in the QMJHL. Glance in particular has been drawing plenty of praise as of late as he has become more comfortable and confident in the QMJHL.
Team CHL is more diverse than ever, with players representing not only Canada (13 players) but the USA (4), Russia (3), Sweden (1) and Slovakia (1) as well. The roster is features nine players from the OHL, eight from the QMJHL and five from the WHL. Glance and Yakushevsky join the 13 previously announced selections in receiving an 'A' rating, bringing Team CHL's total to 15 first-round candidates.
thehockeynews.com2027 NHL Draft: Initial Reactions To NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Watch List With NHL Central Scouting releasing its preliminary list of players to watch from the 2027 draft class, Tony Ferrari breaks down some of the noteworthy names and where they currently stand among this crop of talent.
The 2026 iteration of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge is the third year of the event, having become one of the premier draft showcases in that time.
NHL scouts, analysts and fans have enjoyed the enhanced showcase as they lean on the Canada-USA rivalry while also creating a competitive atmosphere that the event's predecessor, the CHL NHL Top Prospects Game, never quite matched.
Notable omissions include forwards Luca Santala (Kitchener/OHL), Chase Surkan (Brandon/WHL), defenseman Kohyn Eshkawkogan (Ottawa/OHL), and goaltender Patrick Déniger (Quebec/QMJHL).
Final Team CHL Roster
Goalies
Andrei Nikolaev, G, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)
Vilmer Salén Forsberg, G, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)
Defensemen
Brock Cripps, D, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
Levi Harper, D, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
Filip Kovalčík, D, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)
Malik L’Italien, D, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
Cooper McAslan, D, London Knights (OHL)
Vladimir Shtyrkhunov, D, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)
Odin Vauhkonen, D, Victoria Royals (WHL)
Forwards
Ryerson Edgar, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)
Brock England, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)*
Jamie Glance, RW, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)
Ben Harvey, RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
Alexis Joseph, C, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)*
Aleks Kulemin, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)
Carter Meyer, C, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)*
James Scantlebury, C, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)
Kayden Stroeder, C, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
Camryn Warren, C, North Bay Battalion (OHL)
Jaakko Wycisk, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)
Bogdan Yakushevsky, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
Dima Zhilkin, LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)*
* First Four Named September 23
Final Nine Players Added Today
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