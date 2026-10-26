2027 NHL Draft: Initial Reactions To NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Watch List

Jonathan Kozub / Hockey Canada
Jonathan Kozub / Hockey Canada
Oct 26, 2026 8:24 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 8:24 PM
Updated Oct 26, 2026 8:25 PM
With NHL Central Scouting releasing its preliminary list of players to watch from the 2027 draft class, Tony Ferrari breaks down some of the noteworthy names and where they currently stand among this crop of talent.
It doesn't come as much of a surprise that Landon DuPont is the head-and-shoulders top player in the upcoming draft class as of right now, according to NHL Central Scouting.
The University of Michigan defenseman is mobile, composed and he's been widely regarded as a pro-style blueliner for a couple of years now. His game is mature beyond his years and he's done nothing but showcase that in his start at the NCAA level as a 17-year-old.
With 28 players earning an A rating, the rest of the class still has plenty of intrigue. It's an interesting group that is going to be quite the subject of debate for the rest of the season.
The 2027 NHL Draft isn't going to see much consensus among scouts and analysts which should make for an entertaining evaluation season as we approach the CHL USA Prospects Challenge and the World Juniors shortly after that.
For the preliminary watch list, there aren't hard rankings. The NHL Central Scouting team uses a prospect rating system with the following grades and designations:
'A' Rating: Projected 1st-round selection.
'B' Rating: Projected 2nd- or 3rd-round selection.
'C' Rating: Projected 4th- or 5th-round selection.
'W' Rating: Watch list / 6th- or 7th-round or later candidates
Let's dive into a few takeaways from the NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list.
DuPont Is The Clear-Cut No. 1
With the seamless transition to the NCAA for DuPont, it makes sense that everyone feels as though he is the top prospect. His ability to not only produce, he has six assists in six games, but he is a difference maker in all aspects of the game.
He's a plus defender; he controls the pace of the game, and he is excellent in transition. There isn't much that he can't do. If he were 6-foot-3, he'd be considered a generational prospect but at 5-foot-11, NHL scouts will want to continue to see him dominate before they lock him in at the top spot.
thehockeynews.com'It's Going To Be a Big Jump': Projected NHL No. 1 Overall Pick Landon DuPont Welcomes Challenge Of The NCAALandon DuPont is no stranger to pressure and the will needed to overcome challenges. Heading to the NCAA as a 17-year-old freshman is a task few can handle, but DuPont is prepared for whatever comes his way.
Dima Zhilkin Forcing His Way Into Conversations At The Top
Zhilkin's 24 points in 13 games with Saginaw have helped push the feisty forward into consideration for that second spot. His size, 5-foot-10, will always be a factor as NHL teams are cautious when it comes to undersized players but the relentless nature in which Zhilkin plays is undeniable.
He's a firecracker who plays with impressive creativity and skill with the puck but after the whistle, he’s not afraid to mix it up and get in opponents' faces. He’s this draft's closest thing to a super pest.
Jonah Neuenschwander Looks Legit
Neuenschwander's seven points in 15 games at the Swiss top level are especially impressive given his age. The big center might have the best chance of challenging DuPont at the top of the draft because of his positional value and the impressive tools that he brings to the table.
We've seen him play internationally above his age level for a few years so if he has a big World Juniors, we could see him not only solidify himself as a top five guy but a potential top pick.
Russia Is Back
After a couple of down drafts for Russia, they have a number of really intriguing players in this year’s class. Nazar Privalov, a big center, and Sergei Skvortsov, a smooth defenseman, were fully expected to be given A-grades but Russia has two more players with A’s as well.
Andrei Pustovoi is a 6-foot-3 forward who has stepped into the KHL and looked quite solid at the men’s level. He may not be playing premier minutes, but he’s making an impression early on in the limited ice time that he’s getting.
Bogdan Yakushevsky is playing in North America with the Windsor Spitfires and he was also given an A-grade for his hot start with the OHL club. He plays with pace and look purposeful on almost every shift. The processing isn’t always there but he’s a really fun player who has put up 16 points in 14 games.
The Defense Class Lacks Depth
Only four defensemen were given an 'A' rating. Dupont headlined the group along with Brock Cripps, Levi Harper and Malik L'Italien. They each bring some interesting traits but none of them have really pushed into the conversation near the top of the draft. They all project as mid-first rounders at the moment, a testament to a weaker defense class in general.
B-rated defenders such as Vilgot Linden, Diego Gutierrez, and Douglas Johnsson are all interesting but making the push for any to be considered a first rounder feels premature. Of any position, the blueline will be more interesting as we head into the new year.
thehockeynews.comProspect Watch: NTDP Standout Diego Gutierrez Is Building Towards A Bright Future With Notre DameWhile top 2027 NHL Draft prospect Diego Gutierrez is currently focused on developing his talents with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, the 17-year-old defenseman is looking forward to making an impact at the NCAA level in the near future.
Final Thoughts
The 2027 NHL Draft class is going to be an incredible one to follow. There are so many players with such wide arrays of outcomes that it’s going to be quite fun to see how they develop throughout the year. Players like Alexis Joseph or Milan Sundstrom have plenty of fans because of their physical tools.
Others like Brock England and Dorian Eklund Aspe have incredible skillsets that we need to see round out.
The NHL Central Scouting's preliminary watch list is about getting the rough group of players to pay attention to out there to the masses. Solidified rankings are still to come but this list gives you a good idea of what the NHL teams are looking at as they dig into scouting this year's NHL draft.
Don't be surprised to see plenty of movement when they come out with their next list and don't expect public rankings, including my Pre-WJC 2027 NHL Draft Ranking coming in mid-December, to replicate this list.
It's a year of debate and diverse talents. Embrace the fun that it will bring.
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