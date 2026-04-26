'Thank You, Kopi!': Kings' Kopitar Officially Retires Following Avalanche Sweep

Kopitar announced before the 2025-26 regular season that this would be his final season in the NHL. Though the Kings go out with a disappointing result, Kopitar leaves behind a wonderful and well-respected career, and had his chance to say farewell to the fans in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena.
With around three minutes remaining in the third period, with the contest pretty much determined in Colorado's favor, the fans of Los Angeles chanted, "Kopi, Kopi," and had loud cheers for the 38-year-old when he appeared on the jumbotron.
The chants continued as the game wound down, including "Thank you, Kopi, thank you Kopi."
There's very little doubt that he will go on to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when all his accomplishments are considered.
Kopitar has three Lady Byng Trophies, two Selke Trophies and a pair of Stanley Cups, the only two in the Kings franchise history, and will be known as arguably the greatest King of all time.
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