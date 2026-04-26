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'Thank You, Kopi!': Kings' Kopitar Officially Retires Following Avalanche Sweep cover image

'Thank You, Kopi!': Kings' Kopitar Officially Retires Following Avalanche Sweep

Andre Leal
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As the Colorado Avalanche completed the sweep against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs, it is not only the end of the Kings' season, but also of Anze Kopitar's NHL career.

Following a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4, the Los Angeles Kings have been swept in the opening series of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Along with being eliminated from the post-season, longtime star and captain of the Kings, Anze Kopitar, is officially retired from the NHL.

Kopitar announced before the 2025-26 regular season that this would be his final season in the NHL. Though the Kings go out with a disappointing result, Kopitar leaves behind a wonderful and well-respected career, and had his chance to say farewell to the fans in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena.

With around three minutes remaining in the third period, with the contest pretty much determined in Colorado's favor, the fans of Los Angeles chanted, "Kopi, Kopi," and had loud cheers for the 38-year-old when he appeared on the jumbotron.

The chants continued as the game wound down, including "Thank you, Kopi, thank you Kopi."

With just a sliver of the 2025-26 season and Anze Kopitar's NHL career remaining, the Los Angeles Kings captain was asked about his plans for retirement in a recent interview with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
thehockeynews.comFamily, Golf And F1 Races: Kings' Kopitar Reveals His Retirement PlansWith just a sliver of the 2025-26 season and Anze Kopitar's NHL career remaining, the Los Angeles Kings captain was asked about his plans for retirement in a recent interview with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

He also received a standing ovation from the crowd when he took the ice for one of the last shifts of his career with just over two minutes left in the game.

The Kings captain goes out in his 20th NHL season, playing in 1,521 regular-season games and 107 post-season appearances, all with Los Angeles.

Kopitar leaves his mark with the franchise as the all-time leading scorer, assist leader, and has played the most seasons and games for the Kings organization.

Anze Kopitar (Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images)Anze Kopitar (Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images)

There's very little doubt that he will go on to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when all his accomplishments are considered.

Kopitar has three Lady Byng Trophies, two Selke Trophies and a pair of Stanley Cups, the only two in the Kings franchise history, and will be known as arguably the greatest King of all time.

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