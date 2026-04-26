Could Game 4 Be Kings Captain Anze Kopitar's Final NHL Appearance?

The Los Angeles Kings are one loss away from being swept by the Colorado Avalanche, and with that, the end of Anze Kopitar's NHL career
The Los Angeles Kings have their backs against the wall in their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche. The Kings are down 3-0 and are struggling to find ways to outscore the Avs.
With that, their very next loss would mean they're eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs. That also means Anze Kopitar's NHL career would officially be over.
"I'm hoping it's not going to be (my last game)," Kopitar told NHL.com. Indeed, it would be a disappointing way to sign off on the magical career that Kopitar had.
Unfortunately for the 38-year-old, it doesn't look good for the Kings based on the first three games of this series against the Avalanche.
Defensively, Los Angeles has put up a fight against a Colorado roster that is littered with stars and elite talent. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Brock Nelson, Martin Necas and Nazem Kadri have all been limited to one point each in these playoffs.
However, the real issue for the Kings has been their lack of scoring, and Kopitar isn't an exception to that problem.
In the first three games in this series, Los Angeles hasn't scored more than two goals. To go with that, the Kings' top line that includes Kopitar, as well as Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe on his flanks, have not scored a single point at even strength.
Kopitar himself is the only player in the team's top-six forward group to not record a point in these playoffs. Also, he's averaged 19:14 of ice time and has registered a team-low minus-four plus-minus rating.
If Kopitar wants his career to last a little bit longer, or at least go out on a more positive note and make contributions to his team before hanging up his skates.
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