'That's $285,000 Per Point!' Fans React To Massive Bowen Byram Contract Extension
The 25-year-old defenseman, who was traded from Buffalo to the Chicago Blackhawks last week, has signed a reported six-year extension with a cap hit of $12.5-million, which takes effect in 2027-28.
The Bowen Byram trade keeps getting worse and worse.
At least, it does for the Chicago Blackhawks, who not only gave up a No. 4 overall pick in a pricey package to acquire the 25-year-old defenseman from the Buffalo Sabres last week, but then signed Byram to a reported six-year extension worth $12.5 million annually, which takes effect in 2027-28.
Byram, who had 11 goals and 42 points last season, is set to become the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL. He is also tied, for now at least, with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid as the sixth-highest paid player.
As you can expect, the reaction from NHL fans was shock and confusion.
"That’s 285 thousand dollars per point," tweeted @Nate_Null. "Darren Ferris has got to be the worst agent to deal with if you’re a GM."
Time will ultimately tell whether this was a good move or not.
With the salary cap continually rising — and several high-profile defensemen, such as Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes, heading towards UFA status in 2027 — it won't be long before Byram is knocked off his pedestal as the highest-paid defenseman.
But for Chicago, his acquisition continues to be a huge gamble for a player who has never been a Norris Trophy finalist.
This year, Byram didn't even get a single vote as the league's top defenseman.
Maybe that changes in Chicago. Again, Byram is barely in his mid-20s, so there's a good chance that we have yet to see the best out of him.
What we have seen so far has been impressive.
Byram is a puck-moving defenseman and Stanley Cup champion who took a big step forward in his development in Buffalo this year.
Now that he's joining the Blackhawks, where he instantly becomes their No. 1 defenseman, Byram should receive more opportunities to showcase what he can do with more responsibility.
Still, considering what Chicago gave up — Buffalo selected defenseman Daxon Rudolph with the fourth overall pick — and how much they will be paying Byram a year from now, he now has to become one of the NHL's best. At the very least, he has to help the Blackhawks, who finished with the second-worst record in the NHL, get closer to contending for the playoffs.
That's going to be a challenge.
Unlike in Buffalo, where Byram was part of a blueline that included Rasmus Dahlin, who finished third in Norris Trophy voting, 2021 No. 1 overall pick Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson, Byram now joins a mostly unproven and Blackhawks' no-name defense where he will have to do some considerable heavy lifting. He's going to be leaned on for top minutes and be expected to produce even more.
And if he can't handle it, then fans will surely point towards his contract — and the person who signed it, GM Kyle Davidson — as a source of criticism.
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